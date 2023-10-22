Washington Commanders vs New York Giants LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here in here Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Washington Commanders vs New York Giants NFL Match.
What time is the Washington Commanders vs New York Giants match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Washington Commanders vs New York Giants of October 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 11:00 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 11:00 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Washington Commanders)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Darrick Forrest (IR), Jeremy Reaves (IR), Efe Obada (IR) and Christian Holmes (out).
Darrick Forrest (IR), Jeremy Reaves (IR), Efe Obada (IR) and Christian Holmes (out).
Injury report (New York Giants)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Daniel Jones (questionable) and Matt Peart (out).
Daniel Jones (questionable) and Matt Peart (out).
Washington Commanders Players to Watch
There are three Washington Commanders players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role on the team. Quarterback Sam Howell (#14), the 23-year-old player is one of the best players at his position in the NFL and should lead the team's offense. Another player is Curtis Samuel (#4) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he was the team's most outstanding runner. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he should lead the Washington Commanders offense. Finally, linebacker Cody Barton (#57) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and should lead the team's defense.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders had a bad start to the 2023-2024 NFL season, they are in third position in the NFC East with 3 games won, 0 tied and 3 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. Washington Commanders' objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and in this way get closer to its objective, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on October 15, 2023 and resulted in a 24-16 victory against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
New York Giants Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the New York Giants' offensive and defensive attack. 26-year-old Quarterback Daniel Jones (#8) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and he will have to lead the New York Giants offense. Another player is Darius Slayton (#86) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns. Finally, Linebacker Micah McFadden (#41) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and is among the best in the league at his position.
New York Giants
The New York football team started the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season poorly, they are in fourth position in the NFC East with 1 game won, 0 tied and 5 lost. The New York Giants are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on October 15, 2023 against the Buffalo Bills and resulted in a 14-9 loss at Highmark Stadium, giving them another loss in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
MetLife Stadium is located in the city of New Jersey, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 82,566 spectators and is the home of the New York Giants of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on October 5, 2007 and cost 1.6 billion dollars to build.