Tampa Bay Buccaneers 18-24 Buffalo Bills highlights and scores in NFL 2023
Image: Tampa Bay

5:09 PM13 minutes ago

Summary

11:21 PM18 hours ago

End of match

Tampa Bay 18-24 Bills
11:10 PM18 hours ago

4Q - 2:00

Two-minute pause.
11:08 PM18 hours ago

4Q - 2:44

Tampa Bay touchdown to get closer on the scoreboard.
10:55 PM18 hours ago

4Q - 5:00

Tampa Bay moves the ball in a big way looking to score quickly.
10:50 PM19 hours ago

4Q - 9:20

Tampa Bay approaches midfield looking to score quickly.
10:37 PM19 hours ago

4Q - 13:12

Mayfield makes another mistake and very quickly the Tampa team gives the ball away.
10:32 PM19 hours ago

4Q - 14:02

Bills fail to make any further progress and hand the ball to Tampa Bay.
10:27 PM19 hours ago

End of third quarter

Tampa Bay 10-24 Bills
10:27 PM19 hours ago

3Q - 0:40

Great carry by Josh Allen to get into midfield.
10:23 PM19 hours ago

3Q - 2:10

Tampa Bay's defense has been able to stop the Bills' ground offense.
10:12 PM19 hours ago

3Q - 5:30

Josh Allen's pass is completed and Bills are at midfield.
10:07 PM19 hours ago

3Q - 7:50

Tampa Bay fails to advance and returns the ball.
10:00 PM19 hours ago

3Q - 10:40

Bills touchdown very quickly with a great offensive series extend the lead.
9:57 PM19 hours ago

3Q - 12:50

Great pass by Josh Allen to set up Bills at midfield.
9:39 PM20 hours ago

Half time

Bills 17-10 Tampa Bay
9:28 PM20 hours ago

2Q - 2:00

Two-minute pause
9:25 PM20 hours ago

2Q - 2:40

Bills touchdown very quickly regain the lead for the home team.
9:23 PM20 hours ago

2Q - 4:15

The Bills cross midfield with good carries and get into the red zone.
9:16 PM20 hours ago

2Q - 6:46

Tampa Bay touchdown and the game is tied.
9:15 PM20 hours ago

2Q - 7:20

Pass intercepted and Tampa Bay regains possession.
9:09 PM20 hours ago

2Q - 7:40

Tampa Bay finally salvages only 3 points from this offensive series.
9:05 PM20 hours ago

2Q - 9:20

Tampa Bay crosses midfield and approaches the points zone.
8:59 PM20 hours ago

2Q - 11:00

Bills touchdown, Josh Allen on the ground scores the first 7 points of the game.
8:55 PM20 hours ago

2Q - 13:50

The Bills came very close to intercepting the ball, but in the end Tampa will have to give the ball back.
8:53 PM20 hours ago

2Q - 14:45

Bills fumble on fourth down and miss a chance to score points.
8:48 PM21 hours ago

End of first quarter

Tampa Bay 0-3 Bills
8:46 PM21 hours ago

1Q - 2:00

The Bills very quickly with a long pass are placed in the red zone.
8:41 PM21 hours ago

1Q - 5:10

Tampa Bay fails to make first and ten after a mistake by the centre and a missed field goal on the attempt.
8:36 PM21 hours ago

1Q -6:01

Bill's defence stops the Tampa Bay run well and it will be third and 5 to go.
8:30 PM21 hours ago

1Q - 8:09

The Bills will ultimately have to settle for 3 points on their first offensive series.
8:28 PM21 hours ago

1Q -10:00

Quickly with unassembled passes the Bills cross midfield.
8:26 PM21 hours ago

1Q - 11:30

Great pass by Josh Allen to get the first and ten very quickly and take some pressure off the pressure of starting cornered.
8:21 PM21 hours ago

1Q - 12:50

The Bills defense stops the Buccaneers offense in a big way and the visitors will have to give the ball back.
8:18 PM21 hours ago

1Q - 14:05

The Bills came very close to recovering the ball on the second play but Mayfield saves and it is an incomplete pass.
8:16 PM21 hours ago

Kickoff

The game between Bills and Tampa Bay kicks off.
8:05 PM21 hours ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the start of the game, the teams are ready on the pitch for the start of the match, and in a few more minutes the kick-off will be given.
8:00 PM21 hours ago

End the warm-up

The two teams finish warming up and the players come in to suit up for the return to the protocol of the US national anthem.
7:55 PM21 hours ago

Great Entrance

Full house at the highmark stadium for this new edition of Thursday night football, there is no room for another soul and it is expected to be a great game.
7:50 PMa day ago

Tampa Bay Inactivrs

This is Tampa Bay Inactives:

7:45 PMa day ago

Bills inactives

These are the Bills' inactives:

7:40 PMa day ago

Already in the stadium

The two teams are already in the stadium and some players are warming up for the start of the game, while others are warming up with the fans before starting their warm-up.
7:35 PMa day ago

Fans

Fans are slowly beginning to arrive at Highmark Stadium, and a full house is expected for the NFL's Week 8 opener.
7:30 PMa day ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL Week 8 2023.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live in Week 8 of the NFL regular season 2023, as well as the latest information from Highmark Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the game.
7:25 PMa day ago

Where and how to watch Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers online live NFL Week 8 2023

The Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will be televised on Fox Sports Channel.
The Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game can be tuned in from Fox Sports Premium and DAZN streams.

If you want to watch Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

7:20 PMa day ago

Other matches tomorrow

7:15 PMa day ago

Highmark Stadium

It is the stadium where the Buffalo Bills play their home games, a very important stadium and one of the largest in the NFL, it has a capacity for 71,608 spectators and was inaugurated on August 17, 1973. It will be the gridiron where the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play one more edition of Thursday Night Football, without a doubt a legendary stadium full of history, worthy of this Week 8 NFL 2023 match.

7:10 PMa day ago

What time is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Buffalo Bills game for Week 8 of the NFL Regular Season?

This is the kick-off time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Buffalo Bills game on 26 October 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 20:15 hours

Bolivia: 20:15 hours

Brazil: 20:15 hours

Chile: 8:15pm

Colombia: 8:15pm

Ecuador: 8:15pm

Spain: 20:15 hours

United States: 20:15 hours PT and 21:15 hours ET

Mexico: 18:15 hours

Paraguay: 20:15 hours

Peru: 8:15pm

Uruguay: 20:15 hours

Venezuela: 20:15 hours

Japan: 12:15 p.m.

India: 09:15 a.m. 

Nigeria: 09:15 a.m.

South Africa: 09:15 a.m.

Australia: 10:15am

United Kingdom ET: 03:15 hours

7:05 PMa day ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and inactive players who will not be considered for the Week 8 NFL game will not be announced until a few hours before kickoff.
7:00 PMa day ago

Background

The record leans towards Tampa Bay as they have met on 4 occasions, leaving a record of 3 games won by Tampa Bay and one win for Buffalo Bills, tomorrow despite this record, the favorite for the present will be the Bills, who are in a better moment and have much better quality players.
6:55 PMa day ago

How does the Buffalo Bills fare?

For their part, the Buffalo Bills came from one of the surprises of Week 8 against New England with a score of 29-25, a Bills that failed to maintain the advantage they already had in the game and in the end were overrun and fell suffering a painful defeat, they come to this game with a record of 4 wins and 3 losses, they will seek at home and with their fans to get the win to get rid of this very bad taste in their mouth and get out of the bad streak, in this way the two teams come to another edition of Thursday Night Football.
6:50 PMa day ago

How do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get there?

Tampa Bay comes from a 16-13 loss against Atlanta Falcons, in a very bad game of their offense, they failed to advance in key plays and finally added one more loss to reach this week 8 with a record of 3 wins and 3 losses, they will face a very tough Buffalo team with the intention of surprising away and try to get their fourth win, this way the Buccaneers arrive to another week in the NFL Regular Season 2023.
6:45 PMa day ago

Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Welcome to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Buffalo Bills live stream of Week 8 of the NFL 2023. The game will take place at Highmark Stadium at 13:00.
