Tampa Bay Buccaneers 18-24 Buffalo Bills highlights and scores in NFL 2023

Summary
End of match
Tampa Bay 18-24 Bills
4Q - 2:00
Two-minute pause.
4Q - 2:44
Tampa Bay touchdown to get closer on the scoreboard.
4Q - 5:00
Tampa Bay moves the ball in a big way looking to score quickly.
4Q - 9:20
Tampa Bay approaches midfield looking to score quickly.
4Q - 13:12
Mayfield makes another mistake and very quickly the Tampa team gives the ball away.
4Q - 14:02
Bills fail to make any further progress and hand the ball to Tampa Bay.
End of third quarter
Tampa Bay 10-24 Bills
3Q - 0:40
Great carry by Josh Allen to get into midfield.
3Q - 2:10
Tampa Bay's defense has been able to stop the Bills' ground offense.
3Q - 5:30
Josh Allen's pass is completed and Bills are at midfield.
3Q - 7:50
Tampa Bay fails to advance and returns the ball.
3Q - 10:40
Bills touchdown very quickly with a great offensive series extend the lead.
3Q - 12:50
Great pass by Josh Allen to set up Bills at midfield.
Half time
Bills 17-10 Tampa Bay
2Q - 2:00
Two-minute pause
2Q - 2:40
Bills touchdown very quickly regain the lead for the home team.
2Q - 4:15
The Bills cross midfield with good carries and get into the red zone.
2Q - 6:46
Tampa Bay touchdown and the game is tied.
2Q - 7:20
Pass intercepted and Tampa Bay regains possession.
2Q - 7:40
Tampa Bay finally salvages only 3 points from this offensive series.
2Q - 9:20
Tampa Bay crosses midfield and approaches the points zone.
2Q - 11:00
Bills touchdown, Josh Allen on the ground scores the first 7 points of the game.
2Q - 13:50
The Bills came very close to intercepting the ball, but in the end Tampa will have to give the ball back.
2Q - 14:45
Bills fumble on fourth down and miss a chance to score points.
End of first quarter
Tampa Bay 0-3 Bills
1Q - 2:00
The Bills very quickly with a long pass are placed in the red zone.
1Q - 5:10
Tampa Bay fails to make first and ten after a mistake by the centre and a missed field goal on the attempt.
1Q -6:01
Bill's defence stops the Tampa Bay run well and it will be third and 5 to go.
1Q - 8:09
The Bills will ultimately have to settle for 3 points on their first offensive series.
1Q -10:00
Quickly with unassembled passes the Bills cross midfield.
1Q - 11:30
Great pass by Josh Allen to get the first and ten very quickly and take some pressure off the pressure of starting cornered.
1Q - 12:50
The Bills defense stops the Buccaneers offense in a big way and the visitors will have to give the ball back.
1Q - 14:05
The Bills came very close to recovering the ball on the second play but Mayfield saves and it is an incomplete pass.
Kickoff
The game between Bills and Tampa Bay kicks off.
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of the game, the teams are ready on the pitch for the start of the match, and in a few more minutes the kick-off will be given.
End the warm-up
The two teams finish warming up and the players come in to suit up for the return to the protocol of the US national anthem.
Great Entrance
Full house at the highmark stadium for this new edition of Thursday night football, there is no room for another soul and it is expected to be a great game.
Tampa Bay Inactivrs
This is Tampa Bay Inactives:
Bills inactives
These are the Bills' inactives:
Already in the stadium
The two teams are already in the stadium and some players are warming up for the start of the game, while others are warming up with the fans before starting their warm-up.
Fans
Fans are slowly beginning to arrive at Highmark Stadium, and a full house is expected for the NFL's Week 8 opener.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL Week 8 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live in Week 8 of the NFL regular season 2023, as well as the latest information from Highmark Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the game.
Where and how to watch Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers online live NFL Week 8 2023
The Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will be televised on Fox Sports Channel.
The Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game can be tuned in from Fox Sports Premium and DAZN streams.
If you want to watch Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other matches tomorrow
El día de mañana además de este encuentro entre Buffalo Bills y Tampa Bay Buccaneers se disputarán en la Semana 8 de la NFL los encuentros de Washington vs Eagles, Steelers vs Jacksonville, Dolphins vs Patriots, Miami vs Jets, Indianapolis vs Saints, Panthers vs Texans, Titanes vs Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay vs Vikings, Dallas vs Rams, Seattle vs Browns, Denver vs Kansas City, San Francisco vs Bengals, Cardinals vs Ravens, Chicago vs Chargers y Raiders vs Lions.
Highmark Stadium
It is the stadium where the Buffalo Bills play their home games, a very important stadium and one of the largest in the NFL, it has a capacity for 71,608 spectators and was inaugurated on August 17, 1973. It will be the gridiron where the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play one more edition of Thursday Night Football, without a doubt a legendary stadium full of history, worthy of this Week 8 NFL 2023 match.
What time is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Buffalo Bills game for Week 8 of the NFL Regular Season?
This is the kick-off time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Buffalo Bills game on 26 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:15 hours
Bolivia: 20:15 hours
Brazil: 20:15 hours
Chile: 8:15pm
Colombia: 8:15pm
Ecuador: 8:15pm
Spain: 20:15 hours
United States: 20:15 hours PT and 21:15 hours ET
Mexico: 18:15 hours
Paraguay: 20:15 hours
Peru: 8:15pm
Uruguay: 20:15 hours
Venezuela: 20:15 hours
Japan: 12:15 p.m.
India: 09:15 a.m.
Nigeria: 09:15 a.m.
South Africa: 09:15 a.m.
Australia: 10:15am
United Kingdom ET: 03:15 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and inactive players who will not be considered for the Week 8 NFL game will not be announced until a few hours before kickoff.
Background
The record leans towards Tampa Bay as they have met on 4 occasions, leaving a record of 3 games won by Tampa Bay and one win for Buffalo Bills, tomorrow despite this record, the favorite for the present will be the Bills, who are in a better moment and have much better quality players.
How does the Buffalo Bills fare?
For their part, the Buffalo Bills came from one of the surprises of Week 8 against New England with a score of 29-25, a Bills that failed to maintain the advantage they already had in the game and in the end were overrun and fell suffering a painful defeat, they come to this game with a record of 4 wins and 3 losses, they will seek at home and with their fans to get the win to get rid of this very bad taste in their mouth and get out of the bad streak, in this way the two teams come to another edition of Thursday Night Football.
How do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get there?
Tampa Bay comes from a 16-13 loss against Atlanta Falcons, in a very bad game of their offense, they failed to advance in key plays and finally added one more loss to reach this week 8 with a record of 3 wins and 3 losses, they will face a very tough Buffalo team with the intention of surprising away and try to get their fourth win, this way the Buccaneers arrive to another week in the NFL Regular Season 2023.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Buffalo Bills live stream of Week 8 of the NFL 2023. The game will take place at Highmark Stadium at 13:00.