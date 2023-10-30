Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Chargers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Chargers in NFL Week 8 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Chargers live in Week 8 of the NFL regular season 2023, as well as the latest information from SoFi Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Chargers online live NFL Week 8 2023
The Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Chargers game will be televised on ESPN.
The Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Chargers game can be tuned in from the Star+ and DAZN streams.
If you want to watch Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Chargers live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to the Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Chargers game, there will be Washington Commanders vs Philladephia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Titans vs Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots, New York Giants vs New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts vs New Orleans Saints, Carolina vs Houston Texans , Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams, Seattle vs Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Cheifs , San Francisco 49ers vs Cincinnati Bengals, Cardinals vs Ravens and on Monday night the Raiders vs Lions game will be played.
SoFi Stadium
It is the home of the Chargers and home of the Rams, located in Los Angeles, is one of the stadiums with the largest capacity and the newest in the NFL, has a capacity of 70 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 8, 2022, will be the scene where Chargers and Chicago Bears will see the faces in Week 8 of the NFL, an emblematic stadium that has hosted Soccer games and concerts of the most important singers in the world, certainly a unique stadium, for a match with two important teams in this Sunday Night Football.
What time is the Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Chargers game for Week 8 of the NFL Regular Season?
This is the kick-off time for the Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Chargers game on 29 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:20 hours
Bolivia: 8:20pm
Brazil: 8:20pm
Chile: 8:20pm
Colombia: 8:20pm
Ecuador: 8:20 p.m.
Spain: 03:20 hours
United States: 20:20 hours PT and 21:20 hours ET
Mexico: 18:15 hours
Paraguay: 20:20 hours
Peru: 20:20 hours
Uruguay: 20:20 hours
Venezuela: 20:20 hours
Japan: 12:20 p.m.
India: 09:20 hours
Nigeria: 09:20 a.m.
South Africa: 09:20 a.m.
Australia: 10:20 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 03:20 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and inactive players who will not be considered for the Week 8 NFL game will not be announced until a few hours before kickoff.
Background
The record leans towards Chicago, as they have met on 4 occasions, leaving a record of 3 games won for the Bears, while the Chargers have won on only one occasion, but tomorrow despite this statistic the Chargers will be slight favorites to win in Week 8.
How are the Los Angeles Chargers doing?
The Chargers are coming off a 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, a game where they fought until the end but were unable to stop the Kansas City offense and suffered a tough defeat, leaving them with a record of 2 wins and 4 losses. They will be looking to get over the bad taste in their mouths against Chicago, taking advantage of playing at home and with their fans, a game that promises to be very exciting on Sunday night in the NFL.
How is Chicago Bears coming along?
Chicago Bears comes from defeating Raiders with a score of 30-12, to be able to get their second win in this regular season of the NFL, comes to this game with a record of 2 games won and 5 lost being last in their division, will seek tomorrow in another edition of Thursday Night Football, against a very tough team like the Chargers, in this way the Bears come to the Week 8 of the NFL.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Chargers live stream of Week 8 of the NFL. The match will take place at SoFi Stadium at 18:20.