Seattle Seahawks vs Baltimore Ravens LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Baltimore RavensLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Seattle Seahawks vs Baltimore Ravens live on TV, your options is: ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NFL+ app.
John Harbaugh
Before the game against the Seahawks, John Harbaugh heaped praise on Kyle Hamilton: "If I had to pick the first thing he's really improved on, it would be just understanding the relationships downfield. Having his vision open up a little bit and seeing all the different routes that he has to be responsible for. He's really done a good job with that. He's quite a versatile player. He plays everywhere. He plays on both sides of the defense. He plays in the nickel position. Sometimes he plays on the dime, blitzes and covers. He's played with wide receivers. We're very pleased with him. I think he knows, more than anyone, from the way he approaches it, that he can get better. Much better than he is now".
Injury Report: Seahawks
On the other side the Seahawks also have a problem, with the injured Andrew Whitaker, Joshua Onujogu, Bryan Mone, Dareke Young, Mike Morris, Coby Bryant, Abraham Lucas, Austin Faoliu, Uchenna Nwosu and Kenny McIntosh, while Phil Haynes and Anthony Bradford are listed as questionable.
Injury Report: Ravens
The Ravens will be without the injured Trayvon Mullen, Nick Moore, Adrew Vorhees, Damarion Williams, Malik Hamm, JK Dobbins, ArDarius Washington, David Ojabo, Tyus Bowser and Daryl Worley, while Rock Ya-Sin, Morgan Moses and Marcus Williams are questionable.
NFC West
With five wins and two losses, the Seahawks lead the NFC West, above the 49ers, with five wins and three losses, also above the Rams, who have three wins and five losses. The Cardinals are in last place with one win and seven defeats.
AFC North
With six wins and two losses, the Ravens lead the AFC North, above the Steelers, who have five wins and three losses. The Browns and Bengals are tied on four wins and three losses.
Last Matches: Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks on the other side have the same results of one loss and four wins in their last games. On September 24, they won 27-27 against the Panthers. On October 2, they won 24-3 against the Giants. The defeat came on the 15th, against the Bengals, 17-13. On Sunday (22), the Cardinals won 20-10 and on Sunday (29) they beat the Browns 24-20.
Last Matches: Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens come into the match with one defeat and four wins in their last five games. On October 1, they beat the Browns 28-3. On October 8, they lost 17-10 to the Steelers. After that, on the 15th, it was the TItans who were beaten 24-16. On Sunday (22) it was the Lions' turn to lose, now by 38 to 6. Finally, on Sunday (29), the victory was by 31 to 24 over the Cardinals.
