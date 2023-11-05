Arizona Cardinals vs Cleveland Browns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineps and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Kevin Stefanski!
Kevin Stefanski, head coach of the Browns, vouched for Deshaun Watson and spoke about it before the game: "All right, it's a big challenge for us this week. I can't wait to get out there on the lake in front of our fans, it's going to be a beautiful day. So we're looking forward to seeing our fans there. We're certainly looking forward to hearing our fans there. So, good week of training. We needed that. I thought that on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the boys came prepared. We still have some work to do with our walkthrough tomorrow, but we're really committed to playing our best soccer, offense, defense, special teams. We have to do that. That's our focus. We're very excited about the challenge. With that, I answer all the questions. Yes, I would say that every day has been an increase. We're making progress every day. The first two days were limited, but training was very good on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. I think that was very important and I thought he did a good job. You know, Deshaun has been playing this sport for a long time. He knows how to protect himself. As you can imagine, our offense, our offensive line, you want to protect your quarterback, but you also understand the game. So he knows how to protect himself. He knows when to step out of bounds, when to slide, that kind of thing. But he's a very competitive player and he makes plays with his feet. So that's all part of the game."
Injury Report: Cardinals
On the other side, the Cardinals also have a big list of absentees, with the following injured: Marlon Mack, Rasha Fenton, Pat Elflein, Jon Gaines, Kylers McMichael, LJ Colliers, Carlos Watkins, Zach Ertz, Elijah Wilkinson, James Conners, Kyler Murray, Emari Demercado and Trystan Colon. On the questionable side are: Kevin Strong, Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, Krys Barnes.
Injury Report: Browns
The Browns have a list of absentees for the match. The injured are: Thomas Graham Jr, Jacob Phillips, Jakeem Grant Sr, Drew Forbes, Michael Woods, Jordan Kunaszyk, Jack Conklin, Nick Chubb, Michael Dunn, Davis Bell, Greg Newsome and Alex Wright. The list of questionable players includes Isaiah Thomas and Dawan Jones.
NFC West
In the NFC West, the Cardinals are in last place with just one win and seven defeats. Above them are the Rams with three wins and five losses, the 49ers with five wins and three losses and the Seahawks in the lead with five wins and two losses.
AFC North
In the AFC North the Browns are in third place with four wins and three losses, tied with the Bengals, below the Steelers, with five wins and three losses and the Ravens, who lead with six wins and two losses.
Last Matches: Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals, on the other hand, come into the game on the back of five straight defeats. On October 1, they lost 35-16 to the 49ers. On October 8, they lost 34-20 to the Bengals. On the 15th, now by 26-9, it was the Rams' turn to win. On Sunday (22), by 20-10, it was the Seahawks who won and on Sunday (29), by 31-24, it was the Ravens who lost.
Last Matches: Browns
The Cleveland Browns come into the game on the back of two defeats and three wins. On September 24, they won 27-3 against the Titans. On October 1, they lost 28-3 to the Ravens. On the 15th, the victory was 19-17 over the 49ers. On Sunday (22), another victory, now 39-38 over the Colts. And on Sunday (29), a 24-20 defeat to the Seahawks.
