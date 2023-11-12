Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
Land Clark will be the central referee in this duel between Browns and Ravens in week 10 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
Last duel!
The last confrontation between both squads was in the 2023 regular season when the Ravens won by a score of 28 to 3.
Injury Report
These are the absences for today due to injuries and inactive players:
Here are the Browns!
Those from Cleveland are already in the vicinity of M&T Bank Stadium for today's game:
Ravens appeared!
The Baltimore team arrived at their stadium for this afternoon's game:
Head to head
A good match awaits us between both teams, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Stage is ready!
M&T Bank Stadium is ready to host this preseason duel between the Browns and Ravens for the 2023 NFL season:
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens begins at M&T Bank Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will achieve it? Follow our coverage on VAVEL to find out.
Stay with us to follow the Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from M&T Bank Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens online and live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens game in several countries:
Argentina: 15 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Chile: 15 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 14 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 18 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 12 hours on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Peru: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Ravens absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Lamar Jackson, player to watch!
The Ravens quarterback began his sixth year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Baltimore quarterback led the team's offense in rushing yardage, with 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions in just 12 games. Despite his good results, he continues his development as a player and his abilities to be the team's offensive leader improve each time. The quarterback's connection with Mark Andrews will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Ravens get here?
The Baltimore team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in last place in its conference with a record of 10 wins and 7 losses; With these results, the team entered the postseason, where they were eliminated in the Wild Cards round. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Lamar Jackson at quarterback and with great players like Mark Andrews, Patrick Queen, Marcus Williams, JK Dobbins and Justin Tucker. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Texans and Colts, but will also enter Cincinnati where it will not start as a favorite. The Ravens are in a process of changes that will help the team adapt correctly to their quarterback's way of playing and with the help of Lamar Jackson they will seek to develop a long-term project. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations, this year the Ravens will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and look for a place in the Playoffs.
Browns absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Deshaun Watson, player to watch!
The Browns quarterback began his second year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Cleveland quarterback was the team's offensive leader in rushing yardage, with 1,102 passing yards, 7 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions in just 6 games. However, he was not the team's starting quarterback all season and this will be the first opportunity he has as the team's offensive leader. The quarterback's connection with Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Browns arrive?
The Cleveland team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in twelfth place in its conference with a record of 7 wins and 10 losses; With these results, the team was out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Deshaun Watson at quarterback and with great players like Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Grant Delpit and John Johnson III. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Steelers, but will also host Playoff teams such as the Bengals, Ravens and Titans. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations. This year the Browns will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and look for a place in the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
The M&T Bank Stadium located in the city of Baltimore will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 71,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1998.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season duel. The match will take place at M&T Bank Stadium, at 1 pm.