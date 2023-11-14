Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Highmark Stadium
It is the stadium where the Buffalo Bills play their home games, a very important stadium and one of the largest in the NFL, it has a capacity for 71,608 spectators and was inaugurated on August 17, 1973. It will be the gridiron where the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos will play another edition of Monday Night Football, without a doubt a legendary stadium full of history, worthy of this Week 10 match of the NFL 2023.
Where and how to watch Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos online live in NFL Week 10 2023
The Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos game will be televised on ESPN.
The Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos game can be tuned in from the Star+ and DAZN streams.
If you want to watch Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Others games in the NFL Date 10
In addition to the Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos match, the following games will be played: New England Patriors vs Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Tennesee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars vs San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals vs Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals vs Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers vs Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Jets.
What time is the Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos game for Week 10 of the NFL Regular Season?
This is the kickoff time for the Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos on November 13, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:15 hours
Bolivia: 20:15 hours
Brazil: 20:15 hours
Chile: 8:15pm
Colombia: 8:15pm
Ecuador: 8:15pm
Spain: 20:15 hours
United States: 20:15 hours PT and 21:15 hours ET
Mexico: 18:15 hours
Paraguay: 20:15 hours
Peru: 8:15pm
Uruguay: 20:15 hours
Venezuela: 20:15 hours
Japan: 12:15 p.m.
India: 09:15 a.m.
Nigeria: 09:15 a.m.
South Africa: 09:15 a.m.
Australia: 10:15am
United Kingdom ET: 03:15 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and inactive players who will not be considered for the Week 10 NFL game will not be announced until a few hours before kickoff.
Background
The record is leaning towards Buffalo Bills, as they have met 6 times, leaving a record of 5 wins for Buffalo Bills, while Denver has won once, so tomorrow Bills will be favorites to win their sixth NFL regular season victory.
How are the Denver Broncos doing?
For their part, the Denver Broncos have just surprised everyone and pulled off one of the most important victories in their history, defeating Kansas City 24-9, a game in which they regained the confidence they had lost in recent weeks. They have won three games and lost five, and will be looking to win in Buffalo in one of the NFL's most intense stadiums in order to get out of last place in their division and improve their record in the regular season.
How does the Buffalo Bills fare?
Buffalo comes from losing 24-18 against Cincinnati Bengals, a game in which they suffered a lot and could not get ahead and be more dominant, they come with a record of 5 wins and 4 losses, they will try to get rid of that bad taste in their mouth against Denver, a team that has not had a good start and has struggled to find a solid team, with this game will close Week 10 of the NFL, no doubt a very close game and that will surely be full of touchdowns and emotions at the home of Buffalo Bills.
