New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Bills Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills online and live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season?
This is the start time of the New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills game in various countries:
Argentina: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chile: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Colombia: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 3:25 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 10:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Mexico: 3:25 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Peru: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Argentina: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chile: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Colombia: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 3:25 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 10:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Mexico: 3:25 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Peru: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Bills absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Josh Allen, player to watch!
The Bills quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. Buffalo's quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers for the season were 4,283 yards in completed passes through the air, 35 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions with which he achieved 13 victories. The game against the Steelers will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Bills offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Steffon Diggs will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Bills get here?
The Buffalo team started a new season in the American Conference, after an excellent season in 2022 by becoming the current NFL champions. The Bills had a great regular season with a record of 13 wins and 3 losses to finish in second place in the conference. One of the topics that was most discussed with the Bills was the great improvement in Josh Allen's experience in decisive moments and this was why the team managed to meet all the objectives set and exceed pre-established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, James Cook, Jordan Poyer, Matt Milano, and Tyler Bass. The Bills will have a comfortable start to the season hosting the Raiders and Dolphins, in addition to visiting the Jets and Commanders, so the team's offensive chemistry should be something to focus on this preseason to be able to aspire to repeat the championship and achieve consecutive titles.
Jets absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Aaron Rodgers, player to watch!
The Jets quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of changing scene in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. Rodgers will be one of the players with the greatest pressure within the squad and he hopes to achieve as many victories as possible, since he arrives as one of the star reinforcements for the New York team. The New York quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers for the season were 3,695 yards in completed passes through the air, 26 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions with which he achieved 8 victories with his previous team. The game against the Browns will be a great test to begin to show some of the chemistry that the Jets offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson will be essential to having a good season, and he will also serve as a mentor for Zach Wilson for the future of the organization.
How does the Jets arrive?
The New York team started a new season in the American Conference, after a disappointing season in 2022 by being left out and not qualifying for the Playoffs. The Jets had a poor regular season with a record of 7 wins and 10 losses to finish in 10th place in the conference. One of the issues that was most discussed with the Jets was Zach Wilson's lack of experience in decisive moments and this was why the squad sought to renew the quarterback position. Some interesting players on this team are Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, CJ Mosley, and Lamarcus Joyner. The Jets will have a difficult start to the season hosting the Bills and Chiefs and visiting the Cowboys, so team chemistry must be something to focus on this preseason in order to aspire to get into the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
Bills Stadium located in the city of New Orleans will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 83,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1975.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season duel. The match will take place at Bills Stadium, at 3:25 p.m.