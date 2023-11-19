Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans live starting lineups for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL Season, as well as the latest information from NGR Stadium. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans online and live NFL Season 2023.
This is the kickoff time for the Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans game on November 19 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 2:00 pm on FOX and NFL+
Spain: 8:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 pm on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 2:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Key Player - Houston Texans
CJ Stroud, is the quarterback of the Texans, was the number 2 pick in the 2023 Draft. In the current season he has 146 passes attempted and 89 pass completions, with a percentage of 61%, has 2626 yards per pass, 15 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
Key Player - Arizona Cardinals
James Conner, is the Cardinals running back, was the 105th pick in the 2017 Draft. In the current season he has 84 carries, 437 yards per carry, 2 touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry.
Head-to-Head: Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans
The Cardinals- Texans rivalry series has been played 5 times, including a postseason game, with 3 wins for the Cardinals and 2 for the Texans.
Points scored: Arizona Cardinals 126, Houston Texans 111.
Injury report
Arizona Cardinals
Kevin Strong DE
Zach Pascal WR
Joey Blount S
Jonathan Ledbetter DE
Michael Wilson WR
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Grayland Arnold S
Henry To'oTo'o LB
Will Anderson Jr. DE
Jimmie Ward S
Dylan Horton DE
How are the Houston Texans doing?
The Texans come in with a 5-4 record this season and a 3-1 home record. Houston's offense is averaging 24.1 points per game and defensively they have only conceded an average of 21.3 points against per game.
How are the Arizona Cardinals doing?
The Cardinals come in with a 2-8 record this season and an 0-5 record as visitors. Arizona's offense averages 17.6 points per game and defensively they have only conceded an average of 26.3 points against per game.
Follow the action of week 11 of the NFL season
On this occasion, we will have all the incidents of the Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans, in an exciting game between two teams that are having very distant campaigns.
The game will be played at NGR Stadium.
The Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans game will be played at NGR Stadium, located in the city of Houston, in the state of Texas, in the United States. This stadium, inaugurated in 2002, has a capacity for 72220 spectators.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans, corresponding to the NFL season. The game will take place at the mythical NGR Stadium at 13:00 hours.