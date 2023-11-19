NFL:New York Giants 31-19 Washington Commanders: Match Report

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs with the ball during an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants at FedExField on November 19, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Tommy DeVito finally guided the Giants to his first career win as a starter as the Giants claimed their third win of the season at FedEx Field.

DeVito’s three touchdown passes along with his 246 yards saw the rookie quarterback secure his surprise first win as QB1 for the Giants.

The Giants' defence also impressed today, as they managed six takeaways in the game. Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was especially impressive with two recorded sacks.

It was a poor afternoon for Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, who struggled all afternoon. He threw three interceptions with the most vital coming in the fourth quarter, making the game out of reach for the Commanders.

First Quarter

The Giants began the game well, as DeVito threw a 24-yard touchdown to running back Saquon Barkley, impressing on his return to the team after his injury.

Darius Slayton #86 of the New York Giants celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants at FedExField on November 19, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Joey Slye cut the Giants' lead to end the quarter 3-7, as he converted a 23-yard field goal for the Commanders.

Second Quarter

The Giants continued their run into the second quarter, as DeVito found wide receiver Darius Slayton for a massive 40-yard touchdown.

They could not hold out their form into half-time however, as Commanders quarterback Sam Howell managed to scramble for a seven-yard touchdown, cutting the Giants’ lead to just five points by the half.

Tommy DeVito #15 of the New York Giants throws a pass during an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants at FedExField on November 19, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Third Quarter

The third quarter was a quiet one, as the only scoring play came from Commanders kicker Slye, as he converted a 42-yard field goal to slice the Giants’ lead to just two points going into the final quarter.

Fourth Quarter

The fourth quarter was where the Giants came into their own. They started early, with DeVito throwing his second touchdown of the day to Barkley yet again for a five-yard touchdown.

The Commanders could not respond, as on their opening drive of the quarter Howell was picked off by Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes as the Giants regained possession.

This was followed by a fantastic 31-yard gain by Barkley, with the Giants settling for a 36-yard field goal which was converted by Randy Bullock.

The Commanders would not back down however, as they would respond with an eight-yard touchdown as Howell found receiver Jahan Dotson, making the score 19-24 after Slye converted the extra point heading into the two-minute warning.

The victory for the Giants was sealed in the last 30 seconds of the game, as Howell under pressure threw a poor pass that was intercepted by Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons who took it for a pick-six and a 54-yard Giants touchdown to win the game.

Darnay Holmes #30 of the New York Giants intercepts a pass intended for Jahan Dotson #1 of the Washington Commanders during an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants at FedExField on November 19, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Summary

The win for the Giants leaves their season in limbo, as playoffs are practically no longer possible for Big Blue but with three wins on the board, it seems unlikely that they will be able to tank for a top-five pick in the draft.

It was a massive game for DeVito, who despite being sacked ten times in the game managed three touchdown passes. Interestingly, Giants normal QB1 Daniel Jones who is currently out for the season with a knee injury, has not thrown 3 touchdown passes in a game since December 22nd, 2019, 48 games ago.

The Giants’ confirmation on whether they are attempting to ‘tank’ or not will likely come next week, as they face off against the 2-8 New England Patriots at the MetLife Stadium.

The Commanders will try to get back to winning ways next week, as they face a massive challenge, facing the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.