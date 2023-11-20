Broncos vs Vikings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match
Photo: Vikings

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Broncos vs Vikings live, as well as the latest information from the Empower Field en Mile High Stadium.
How to watch Broncos vs Vikings Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday 19th November 2023

USA Time: 8:20 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In NFL GamePass

USA TV channel (Spanish): In NFL GamePass

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

 

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Broncos vs Vikings: match for the in NFL Match?

This is the start time of the game Broncos vs Vikings: of Sunday 19th November 2023 in several countries:

History between the teams

The Broncos won the last game last 08/27/2022 against the Vikings by 23 to 12, being two consecutive defeats for Denver, because in 08/14/2021 same won Denver by 33 to 6. Minnesota does not defeat them since last 11/17/2019 by 27 to 23. Just as in 2018 they humiliated Denver by 42 to 28.
Watch out for this Minnesota player

Joshua Dobbs of the Vikings, the backup QB who has stepped in after Kirk Cousins' injury that kept him out all season, the former Cardinals QB who was with them at the beginning of the season, has come to the Vikings to give his team two wins two weeks. 2 games, 3 touchdowns, 409 complete yards, 29 yards the longest pass, 4 times sacked, 3 turnovers and 2 fumbles.
Watch out for this Broncos player

On the Broncos side, we have Russell Wilson the Denver quarterback has not been at his best, with his 34 years, he has played 9 games, 18 touchdowns, 1661 complete yards, 60 yards the longest pass, 4 intercepted passes, 30 times sacked, career 231 yards, longest run of 21 yards, 3 loose balls and 5 turnovers. With a pass efficiency of 68% per game.
How is Minnesota coming?

The Vikings come from beating the Saints by a 27 to 19, Joshua Dobbs led Minnesota to control and dominate the game since the second quarter, although in the 3rd and 4th quarter they slowed down the pace, the Saints were close to match the scoreboard. They are in a great moment, 5 consecutive weeks winning, with a record of 6 wins and 4 losses in the NFC North, they are second, behind the Lions. They are in the Play Off above the Cowboys.
How are the Broncos doing?

Denver comes from 3 consecutive weeks of winning against the Packers they won 19 to 17, against the Chiefs by 24 to 9, week 13 against the Bills they won 24 to 22. Rusell Wilson scored two touchdowns, being a very even game against Josh Allen, with the second and fourth episode dominated by Denver. They are far from the Play Off with 4 wins and 5 losses in the AFC West of the American Conference. 
Next week against the Browns will be a tough matchup, if they want to reach the Play Off they must win all the remaining weeks, against Texans, Chargers, Lions, Pats and Raiders.

Where will the game be played?

Empower Field Stadium at Mile High is the home of the Denver Broncos, located in Denver, Colorado. With a capacity for 75,125 spectators. With a cost of $400,700,00. It was opened in 2001 to the public. Besides being used for NFL events. It is home of the Colorado Rapids, MLS team.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NFL 2023: Broncos vs Vikings

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
