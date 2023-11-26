Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Indianapolis Colts LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the kickoff time for the game in various countries:
Argentina: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 2:00 pm on FOX and NFL+
Spain: 7:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 pm on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 2:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Watch out for this Indianapolis Colts player.
Gardner Minshew, 27-year-old quarterback. His pass completion percentage this season is 63.7% for 1721 yards. He also has eight touchdowns and six interceptions.
Watch out for this Tampa Bay Buccaneers player.
Baker Mayfiel occupies the quarterback position. He is 28 years old and has a 65.6% pass completion percentage for 2389 yards this season. He also has 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.
How are the Indianapolis Colts coming along?
They have two wins in a row, while they have won only two of their last five games. They are ninth in the American Conference with five wins and five losses. Second in the AFC South division
How do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get there?
In their last game they lost 27-14 at home to the San Francisco 49ers. They have lost five of their last six games. They are currently ninth in the National Conference with four wins and six losses. They are in second place in the NFC South division.
Background
The last meeting was in August 2022 in a preseason game that ended with a 27-10 victory for the Indianapolis team. An even balance in recent meetings, as each team has won three times.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Lucas Oli Stadium. The stadium was inaugurated in August 2008 and has a capacity for 70,000 spectators.
