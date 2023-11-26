Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Don't leave here to follow the Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Empower Field. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where to watch the Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos game in the NFL?
If you want to watch the Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos game, you can follow it on television through NFL TV
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos in NFL?
This is the start time of the game in several countries:
Argentina: 5 p.m.
Australia: 7 hours
Bolivia: 16 hours
Brazil: 17 hours
Chile: 5 p.m.
Colombia: 15 hours
Ecuador: 15 hours
Spain: 10 p.m.
United States (New York): 17 hours
United States (Los Angeles): 13 hours
India: 2 hours
Japan: 5 hours
Mexico: 15 hours
Nigeria: 9 p.m.
Paraguay: 17 hours
Peru: 15 hours
UK: 20 hours
Be careful with this Denver Broncos player
Russell Wilson, very experienced quarterback, 34 years old. A percentage close to 70% of passes completed and he has already exceeded 2000 yards. In addition to 19 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Watch out for this Cleveland Browns player
Deshaun Watson, 28-year-old quarterback. This course has a completion percentage of 61.4% for 1115 yards. He has also achieved 7 touchdowns and four interceptions.
How do the Denver Broncos arrive?
They have four wins in a row. They have not lost since October 13 when they were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs. With five wins and five losses without tenths in the American Conference, while they are second in the AFC West
How do the Cleveland Browns arrive?
They have three consecutive victories and have won five of the last six games they have played. They are fourth in the American Conference with a balance of 7 wins and three losses, just one win behind the Baltimore Revens, who are the leaders. While they are second in the AFC North division
Background
Two years later the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos faced each other. The last duel was in October 2021 and the Cleveland Browns won 17-14. Of the last six games, four have been won by the Denver Broncos and two by the Cleveland Browns
The stadium
The match will be played at the Empower Field at Mile High, located in the city of Denver. This was inaugurated in August 2001 and has a capacity for 76,125 spectators.
Match preview
Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos will meet in the game corresponding to week 12 of the NFL
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos NFL game.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.