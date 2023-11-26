Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match
USA Today Sports

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
7:01 PM33 minutes ago

Tune in here Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles in NFL

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles match in the NFL.
6:56 PM38 minutes ago

What time is Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles match for NFL?

This is the start time of the game Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles of November 26th, in several countries:
Mexico: 15:25 hours CDMX
Argentina: 17:25 hours
Chile: 17:25 hours
Colombia: 15:25 hours
Peru: 3:25 p.m.
USA: 4:25 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 3:25 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 17:25 hours
Paraguay: 4:25 p.m. ET
Spain: 23:25 hours
6:51 PM43 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles live

The match will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN.
If you want to watch Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles live, it will be streamed NFL Network.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
6:46 PMan hour ago

Bills player to watch

University of Wyoming Quarterback, 27 year old Josh Allen has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass answer for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 2875, with 22 touchdown passes.
6:41 PMan hour ago

Eagles Player to Watch

University of Oklahoma Quarterback, 25 year old Jalen Hurts has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass answer for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 2497, with 15 touchdown passes.
6:36 PMan hour ago

Bills Injuries

Player Position Date of Return Status
Taylor Rapp S 23 Nov. Questionable
Taron Johnson CB 23 Nov. Questionable
Micah Hyde S 22 Nov. Questionable
Dane Jackson CB 22 Nov. Questionable
Cam Lewis CB 22 Nov. Questionable
Dawson Knox TE 20 Nov. Injured Reserve
Matt Milano LB 17 Nov Injured Reserve
DaQuan Jones DT 17 Nov. Injured reserve
Kaiir Elam CB 2 Nov. Injured Reserve
Damien Harris RB 20 Oct. Injured reserve
Tre'Davious White CB 7 Oct. Injured Reserve
Justin Shorter WR 30 Aug. Injured reserve
Tommy Doyle OT 26 Aug. Injured Reserve
6:31 PMan hour ago

Eagles Injuries

Player Position Date of Return Status
D'Andre Swift RB 23 Nov. Questionable
A.J. Brown WR 23 Nov. Questionable
Grant Calcaterra TE 22 Nov. Questionable
Quez Watkins WR 22 Nov. Injured reserve
Milton Williams DT 22 Nov. Questionable
Dallas Goedert TE 22 Nov. Out
Derek Barnett DE 21 Nov. Questionable
Justin Evans S 18 Nov. Injured reserve
Nakobe Dean LB 16 Nov. Injured Reserve
Avonte Maddox CB 20 Sep. Injured reserve
Roderick Johnson OT 26 Aug. Injured reserve
Zech McPhearson CB 20 Aug. Injured Reserve
Shaun Bradley LB 14 Aug. Injured reserve
6:26 PMan hour ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles, corresponding to the NFL. The match will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, at 4:25 pm.
VAVEL Logo