Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles in NFL
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles match in the NFL.
What time is Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles match for NFL?
This is the start time of the game Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles of November 26th, in several countries:
Mexico: 15:25 hours CDMX
Argentina: 17:25 hours
Chile: 17:25 hours
Colombia: 15:25 hours
Peru: 3:25 p.m.
USA: 4:25 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 3:25 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 17:25 hours
Paraguay: 4:25 p.m. ET
Spain: 23:25 hours
Where and how to watch Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles live
The match will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN.
The match will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN.
If you want to watch Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles live, it will be streamed NFL Network.
Bills player to watch
University of Wyoming Quarterback, 27 year old Josh Allen has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass answer for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 2875, with 22 touchdown passes.
Eagles Player to Watch
University of Oklahoma Quarterback, 25 year old Jalen Hurts has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass answer for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 2497, with 15 touchdown passes.
Bills Injuries
Player Position Date of Return Status
Taylor Rapp S 23 Nov. Questionable
Taron Johnson CB 23 Nov. Questionable
Micah Hyde S 22 Nov. Questionable
Dane Jackson CB 22 Nov. Questionable
Cam Lewis CB 22 Nov. Questionable
Dawson Knox TE 20 Nov. Injured Reserve
Matt Milano LB 17 Nov Injured Reserve
DaQuan Jones DT 17 Nov. Injured reserve
Kaiir Elam CB 2 Nov. Injured Reserve
Damien Harris RB 20 Oct. Injured reserve
Tre'Davious White CB 7 Oct. Injured Reserve
Justin Shorter WR 30 Aug. Injured reserve
Tommy Doyle OT 26 Aug. Injured Reserve
Eagles Injuries
Player Position Date of Return Status
D'Andre Swift RB 23 Nov. Questionable
A.J. Brown WR 23 Nov. Questionable
Grant Calcaterra TE 22 Nov. Questionable
Quez Watkins WR 22 Nov. Injured reserve
Milton Williams DT 22 Nov. Questionable
Dallas Goedert TE 22 Nov. Out
Derek Barnett DE 21 Nov. Questionable
Justin Evans S 18 Nov. Injured reserve
Nakobe Dean LB 16 Nov. Injured Reserve
Avonte Maddox CB 20 Sep. Injured reserve
Roderick Johnson OT 26 Aug. Injured reserve
Zech McPhearson CB 20 Aug. Injured Reserve
Shaun Bradley LB 14 Aug. Injured reserve
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles, corresponding to the NFL. The match will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, at 4:25 pm.