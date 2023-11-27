Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers live in NFL Week 12 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for the Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers live in Week 12 of the NFL regular season 2023, as well as the latest information from SoFi Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live updates from VAVEL.
SoFi Stadium
It is the home of the Chargers and home of the Rams, located in Los Angeles, is one of the stadiums with the largest capacity and the newest in the NFL, has a capacity of 70 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 8, 2022, will be the scene where Chargers and Ravens will see the faces in Week 12 of the NFL, an emblematic stadium that has hosted soccer games and concerts of the most important singers in the world, certainly a unique stadium, for a match with two major teams.
Where and how to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers online live NFL Week 12 2023
The Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers game will be televised on ESPN.
The Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers game can be tuned in from the Star+ and DAZN streams.
Other matches tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers game, the New York Giants vs New England, Indianapolis Colts vs Tampa Bay, Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans vs Jacksonville, Denver Broncos vs Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles vs Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs are the games for this Week 12 NFL match.
What time is the Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers game for Week 12 of the NFL Regular Season?
This is the kick-off time for the Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers on 26 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 21:20 hours
Bolivia: 21:20 hours
Brazil: 21:20 hours
Chile: 21:20 hours
Colombia: 9:20 p.m.
Ecuador: 9:20 p.m.
Spain: 03:20 hours
United States: 20:20 hours PT and 21:20 hours ET
Mexico: 19:20 hours
Paraguay: 21:20 hours
Peru: 21:20 hours
Uruguay: 21:20 hours
Venezuela: 21:20 hours
Japan: 12:20 p.m.
India: 09:20 a.m.
Nigeria: 09:20 a.m.
South Africa: 09:20 a.m.
Australia: 10:20 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 03:20 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and inactive players who will not be considered for the Week 12 NFL game will be announced just hours before kickoff.
Background
The record leans towards Baltimore, as they have met on 7 occasions, leaving a record of 4 wins for the Ravens, while the Los Angeles Chargers have won on 3 occasions. There is no doubt that tomorrow Ravens will be favorites to win another game, but it is expected to be a very close game.
How do the Los Angeles Chargers get there?
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a 23-20 loss to the Green Packers, a game they had the chance to win but were unable to stop the offense led by Jordan Love and suffered their 6th loss of the season, leaving them with a 4-6 record. This Sunday night they will be looking to pull off a surprise and win at home and with their fans, a very close game is expected, where the defenses will be key for either team to win, so both teams are coming into this game that promises to be one of the best.
How does Baltimore Ravens arrive?
Baltimore Ravens comes from losing to Cincinnati Bengals 34-20 to remain as divisional leader of the American North Conference, a very solid team both offensively and defensively, will seek to remain on top when facing Chargers, a team that will seek to complicate them in another edition of Sunday Night Football, is with a record of 8 games won and 3 games with loss, this way Baltimore arrives to the Week 12 of the NFL.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 12 of the NFL Regular Season. The match will take place at SoFi Stadium at 7:20pm.