Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

U.S. Bank Stadium
It is the stadium where the Minnesota Vikings play their home games, a very nice stadium and being one of the few roofed, has a capacity for 73 thousand spectators, and was inaugurated on July 22, 2016, will host this Monday Night Football between Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, certainly a great stadium, for a game that promises to have emotions, intensity and touchdowns, this will be the stadium for this Monday night match with which closes the Week 12 of the NFL.
Where and how to watch Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings online live NFL Week 12 2023
The Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings game will be televised on ESPN.
The Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings game can be tuned in from the Star+ and DAZN streams.
Other matches tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to the Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings match-up, the New York Giants vs New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos vs Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles vs Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs are the games for this NFL Week 12.
What time is Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Week 12 of the NFL Regular Season?
This is the kick-off time for the Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings on 27 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 21:15 hours
Bolivia: 21:15
Brazil: 21:15 hours
Chile: 21:15 hours
Colombia: 9:15pm
Ecuador: 21:15 hours
Spain: 03:15 hours
United States: 20:15 hours PT and 21:15 hours ET
Mexico: 19:15 hours
Paraguay: 21:15 hours
Peru: 21:15 hours
Uruguay: 21:15 hours
Venezuela: 21:15 hours
Japan: 12:15 p.m.
India: 09:15am
Nigeria: 09:15 a.m.
South Africa: 09:15 a.m.
Australia: 10:15am
United Kingdom ET: 03:15 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and inactive players who will not be considered for the Week 12 NFL game will be announced just hours before kickoff.
Background
The record leans towards Minnesota, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 8 wins for Minnesota, while Chicago Beats have won on 7 occasions, no doubt tomorrow the Vikings will come out as favourites to add another win but it is expected to be a very close game.
How are the Minnesota Vikings doing?
Minnesota on the other hand comes from losing 21-20 against the Denver Broncos, a very close game that had to be defined in the last plays, with the help of their new quarterback, Joshua Dobbs, they will try to continue fighting for the leadership of their division, at the moment they are in second place with a record of 6 games won and 5 games lost, only two games behind Detroit, in this way the two teams arrive to this match that promises to be one of the best, full of intensity, points and emotions.
How is Chicago Bears coming along?
Chicago comes from a 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions, a game where the Bears were close to pulling off the upset but the Lions' power came to the fore to pull out the win, Chicago is now on a record of 3 wins and 8 losses, and will face a very strong team like Minnesota with the sole intention of pulling out the win in another edition of Sunday Night Football. This is how the Chicago Bears arrive at the last game of Week 12 of the NFL.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings, Week 12 of the NFL Regular Season. The match will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium at 19:15.