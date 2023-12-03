Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Rams LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Rams live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Rams live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from SoFi Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Rams online and live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Rams game in various countries:
Argentina: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chile: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Colombia: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 4:25 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 10:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Mexico: 3:25 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Peru: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Argentina: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chile: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Colombia: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 4:25 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 10:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Mexico: 3:25 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Peru: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
¡Ausencias de los Browns!
Estos son los jugadores que forman parte de la lista de lesionados del equipo: Ninguno.
Deshaun Watson, player to watch!
The Browns quarterback began his second year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Cleveland quarterback was the team's offensive leader in rushing yardage, with 1,102 passing yards, 7 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions in just 6 games. However, he was not the team's starting quarterback all season and this will be the first opportunity he has as the team's offensive leader. The quarterback's connection with Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Browns arrive?
The Cleveland team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in twelfth place in its conference with a record of 7 wins and 10 losses; With these results, the team was out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Deshaun Watson at quarterback and with great players like Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Grant Delpit and John Johnson III. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Steelers, but will also host Playoff teams such as the Bengals, Ravens and Titans. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations. This year the Browns will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and look for a place in the Playoffs.
Rams absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Matthew Stafford, player to watch!
The Rams quarterback began his tenth year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Los Angeles quarterback led the team's offense in rushing yardage, with 2,489 passing yards, 13 touchdown passes and 9 interceptions in just 11 games. He is still the leader of the team and is trying to clear up the doubts around him this season. The quarterback's connection with Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua will be essential to have a good season.
How does the Rams get here?
The Los Angeles team started a new season in the National Conference, after a disappointing season in 2022 by being left out and not qualifying for the Playoffs. The Rams had a poor regular season with a record of 5 wins and 12 losses to finish in 10th place in the conference. One of the issues that was most discussed with the Rams was the lack of an important quarterback in decisive moments and this was why the squad sought to reinforce the quarterback position with the arrival of Carson Wentz to be available for the return of Matt Stafford who He missed a year due to the injury. Some interesting players on this team are Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, Ernest Jones, Ahkello Witherspoon, and Brett Maher. The Rams had a difficult start to the season hosting the Bills and Chiefs and visiting the Cowboys, so team chemistry must be something to focus on this season in order to aspire to get into the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
SoFi Stadium located in the city of Los Angeles will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 70,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2020.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Rams live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season duel. The match will take place at SoFi Stadium, at 4:25 p.m.