Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

Tune in here Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears in NFL
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears match in the NFL.
What time is Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears match for NFL?
This is the start time of the game Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears of December 10th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
USA: 13:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 12:00 noon ET
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Spain: 19:00 hours
Where and how to watch Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears live
The match will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN. If you want to watch Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears live, it will be streamed NFL Network. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
How is Lions coming?
The locals in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last games, their best result was the 26-14 against Las Vegas Raiders, having a streak of 4 wins, and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive. 8 Mon., Oct. 30 vs. Las Vegas, 26-14 9 BYE WEEK 10 Sun., Nov. 12 vs. Los Angeles, 41-38 Sun., Nov. 19 vs. Chicago, 31-26 Thu., Nov. 23 vs. Green Bay, 29-22 Sun., Dec. 3 vs New Orleans, 33-28
How are the Bears doing?
The visitors in their last 5 games have not had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was the 16-13 against Carolina Panthers, having a streak of 2 wins and 3 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive. 8Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. Los Angeles, 30-13 Sun., Nov. 5 vs. New Orleans, 24-17 Thu., Nov. 9 vs. Carolina, 16-13 Sun., Nov. 19 vs. Detroit, 31-26 Mon., Nov. 27 vs. Minnesota, 12-10
Announces his retirement
Chicago Bears kicking legend Robbie Gould announced Thursday his retirement from football at the age of 41.
He is the all-time leading field goal kicker with 1,207 points in Chicago Bears history and also holds the record for three-point field goal kick efficiency at 85.4 percent.
"All good things must come to an end. It's simple, the great things in life can't last forever. Everything is temporary. Having an experience like the one I had in the NFL was amazing; it leaves me with immeasurable gratitude for everyone," was the player's farewell message through his social networks.
Detroit's player to watch
The quarterback of the University of Carolina, 29 year old Jared Goff has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass answer for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 3288, with 20 touchdown passes.
Bears player to watch
Ohio State University Quarterback Justin Fields, 32 years old, has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to pass to answer for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 1587, with 12 touchdown passes.
Yards per carry
Bears: Justin Fields leads the team in yards per carry with 77 carries and 400 yards on the ground.
Lions: David Montgomery leads the team in yards per carry with 151 carries and 704 yards on the ground.
Chicago Bears Injuries:
Name Pos Date of return Status.
Tyler Scott WR 8 Dec. questionable
Equanimeous St. Brown WR 8 Dec. Out
Velus Jones Jr. WR 8 Dec. Questionable
Yannick Ngakoue DE 7 Dec. Questionable
Joe Reed WR 31 Aug. Injured Reserve
Detroit Lions Injuries:
Name Pos Date of Return Status
C.J. Gardner-Johnson S 8 Dec. Injured Reserve
Frank Ragnow C 8 Dec. Out
Malcolm Rodriguez LB 6 Dec. Questionable
Alim McNeill DT 5 Dec. Injured Reserve
Hendon Hooker QB 1 Dec. Out
Emmanuel Moseley CB 22 Nov. Injured Reserve
Halapoulivaati Vaitai G 15 Nov. Injured reserve
Scott Daly LS 31 Oct. Injured reserve
Zonovan Knight RB 14 Oct. Injured reserve
Jason Cabinda FB 7 Oct. Injured reserve
Matt Nelson OT 28 Sep. Injured Reserve
James Houston LB 19 Sep. Injured reserve
Nate Sudfeld QB 30 Aug. Injured Reserve
Shane Zylstra TE 2 Aug. Injured reserve
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears, corresponding to the NFL. The match will take place at Soldier Field, at 1:00 pm.