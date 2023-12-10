Houston Texans vs New York Jets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Houston Texans vs New York Jets live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from MetLife Stadium.
Where and how to watch the Houston Texans vs New York Jets online and live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Houston Texans vs New York Jets game in various countries:
Argentina: 15 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Chile: 15 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 14 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 18 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 12 hours on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Peru: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Jets absences!
Aaron Rodgers, player to watch!
The Jets quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of changing scene in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. Rodgers will be one of the players with the greatest pressure within the squad and he hopes to achieve as many victories as possible, since he arrives as one of the star reinforcements for the New York team. The New York quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers for the season were 3,695 yards in completed passes through the air, 26 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions with which he achieved 8 victories with his previous team. The game against the Browns will be a great test to begin to show some of the chemistry that the Jets offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson will be essential to having a good season, and he will also serve as a mentor for Zach Wilson for the future of the organization.
How does the Jets get here?
The New York team started a new season in the American Conference, after a disappointing season in 2022 by being left out and not qualifying for the Playoffs. The Jets had a poor regular season with a record of 7 wins and 10 losses to finish in 10th place in the conference. One of the issues that was most discussed with the Jets was Zach Wilson's lack of experience in decisive moments and this was why the squad sought to renew the quarterback position. Some interesting players on this team are Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, CJ Mosley, and Lamarcus Joyner. The Jets will have a difficult start to the season hosting the Bills and Chiefs and visiting the Cowboys, so team chemistry must be something to focus on this preseason in order to aspire to get into the Playoffs.
Absences from the Texans!
CJ Stroud, player to watch!
The Texans quarterback began his first year with the team and with the sole mission of earning his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Houston quarterback is the team's offensive leader in rushing yardage, with 3,540 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions in just 12 games. He is still the leader of the team and is trying to clear up the doubts around him this season. The quarterback's connection with Devin Singletary and Nico Collins will be essential to have a good season.
How does the Texans arrive?
The Houston team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in last place in its conference with a record of 3 wins, 13 losses and 1 tie; With these results, the team was out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Davis Mills at quarterback and with great players like Daemon Pierce, Nico Collins, Jalen Pitre and Kenyon Green. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Colts, Ravens and Jaguars. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations. This year the Texans will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and look for a place in the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
MetLife Stadium located in New York City will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 76,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1972.
Welcome!
Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Houston Texans vs New York Jets live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season duel. The match will take place at MetLife Stadium, at 4:05 p.m.