Indianapolis Colts vs Cincinnati Bengals LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of the 2023 NFL season with Indianapolis Colts vs Cincinnati Bengals.
Where and how to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Cincinnati Bengals online live NFL Season 2023
Argentina: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 2:00 pm on FOX and NFL+
Spain: 7:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 pm on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 2:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Watch out for this Cincinnati Bengals player
Watch out for this Indianapolis Colts player.
News - Cincinnati Bengals
In their last game they managed to cut the negative streak, as they had lost three consecutive games. They are tenth in the American Conference standings with six wins and six losses. While they are last in the AFC North division.
News - Indianapolis Colts
They are in a good momentum, as they have won the last four games they have played. They are seventh in the American Conference with seven wins and five losses. They are third in the AFC South division.
One of the novelties this week is the return of Grover Stewart for this matchup. The 30-year-old had not played since October 15, after he was suspended in mid-October for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Background
The Stadium