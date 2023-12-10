Indianapolis Colts vs Cincinnati Bengals LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match
In a few moments we will share with you the Indianapolis Colts vs Cincinnati Bengals live starting lineups for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL Season, as well as the latest information from Paul Brown Stadium.
Where and how to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Cincinnati Bengals online live NFL Season 2023

Watch out for this Cincinnati Bengals player

Joe Burrow, a 26-year-old quarterback who was born in the city of Ames. He has a 66.8% pass completion percentage this season with 15 passing touchdowns and six interceptions. In his last game he completed 11 passes out of the 17 he attempted. In addition to a touchdown pass and two catches, some records that were not enough to prevent Cincinnati's defeat.

 

Watch out for this Indianapolis Colts player.

Gardner Minshew, 27 year old player. He plays quarterback and has a 62.8% pass completion percentage for 2284 yards. In addition to 10 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. In the last game he contributed to his team's victory against the Tennessee Titans with two passing touchdowns and three catches.

 

News - Cincinnati Bengals

They are coming off a win in their last meeting at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was decided in overtime. Jacksonville trailed 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Cincinnati team responded in the second quarter and managed to even the game at halftime with a 14-14 score. They started ahead in the third quarter, but came back and went into the final quarter down -7. A good quarter where they only conceded a field goal was enough to force overtime. In overtime they managed to win thanks to a field goal by McManus.

 

In their last game they managed to cut the negative streak, as they had lost three consecutive games. They are tenth in the American Conference standings with six wins and six losses. While they are last in the AFC North division.

News - Indianapolis Colts

They come from winning their last game at home against the Tennessee Titans in a duel that had to be decided in overtime. Despite a very even first quarter with both with a touchdown, the Titans went ahead thanks to a field goal in the last seconds. At halftime, Tennessee also went with a four-point lead thanks to winning the second quarter with a 7-6 score. In the third quarter, the Indianapolis team came out a little better after the locker room and took the lead. However, Tennessee Titans managed to equalize in the last quarter and the game could have been won, but Folk failed to score the extra point. In overtime they did not start well after a field goal by the rival. But when all seemed lost, Pittman appeared to score the winning touchdown.

 

They are in a good momentum, as they have won the last four games they have played. They are seventh in the American Conference with seven wins and five losses. They are third in the AFC South division.

 

One of the novelties this week is the return of Grover Stewart for this matchup. The 30-year-old had not played since October 15, after he was suspended in mid-October for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Background

Two teams that will face each other again three years after their last meeting. The last time they met was in October 2020 in a game where the Indianapolis Colts managed to win 31-17. Despite the fact that they started the game trailing 0-14. However, thanks to a good second quarter and a 10-0 run in the last quarter, they managed to come back. The Indianapolis Colts have won three of the last four meetings against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Stadium

The match will be played at Paul Brown Stadium, which is located in Cincinnati. It was inaugurated in August 2000 and has a capacity for 65515 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

This Sunday, December 10, the Indianapolis Colts will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Week 14 game.
