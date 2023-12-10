Los Angeles Rams vs Baltimore Ravens LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Los Angeles Rams vs Baltimore Ravens match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Rams vs Baltimore Ravens of December 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Los Angeles Rams)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Ben Skowronek (questionable), Cooper Kupp (IR), Alaric Jackson (questionable), John Johnson III (questionable) and Tyler Higbee (questionable).
Injury report (Baltimore Ravens)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Ronnie Stanley (questionable), Morgan Moses (questionable), Daryl Worley (questionable) and Odafe Oweh (out).
Players to watch for the Los Angeles Rams
There are three Los Angeles Rams players that we should keep an eye on and that have a very important role on the team. Quarterback Matthew Stafford (#9), the 35-year-old player is one of the best players at his position in the NFL and should lead the team's offense. Another player is Cooper Kupp (#10) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he was the team's most outstanding runner. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Los Angeles Rams offense. Finally, Linebacker Ernest Jones (#53) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and should lead the team's defense.
Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams had a good start to the 2023-2024 NFL season, they are in second position in the NFC West with 6 games won, 0 tied and 6 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The goal of the Los Angeles Rams for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on December 3, 2023, resulting in a 36-19 victory against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium and thus achieving another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Baltimore Ravens Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Baltimore Ravens' offensive and defensive attack. 26-year-old Quarterback Lamar Jackson (#8) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for the preparation game due to his experience and will have to lead the Baltimore Ravens offense. Another player is Zay Flowers (#4) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. This season he has achieved the most receiving yards on the team and has scored several touchdowns. Finally, Linebacker Roquan Smith (#0) who is a very important player on defense. He leads the team on the season in total tackles and is one of the best in the league at his position.
Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore football team started the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season well, they are in first position in the AFC North with 94 games won, 0 tied and 3 lost. The Baltimore Ravens are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on November 26, 2023 against the Los Angeles Chargers and resulted in a 20-10 victory at SoFi Stadium for another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
M&T Bank Stadium is located in the city of Baltimore, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 70,107 spectators and is the home of the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on October 5, 1998 and cost 220 million dollars to build.