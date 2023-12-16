Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Lucas Oil Stadium
The Indianapolis Colts Stadium, one of the most important in the NFL, has a capacity of 70,000 spectators and is one of the few stadiums with a retractable roof. It was inaugurated on 16 August 2008 and will be the venue where the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers will face each other in tomorrow's game in NFL Week 15.
Where and how to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts online live NFL Week 15 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts game will be televised on NFL Network.
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts game can be tuned in from Blue To Go and DAZN streams.
Other matches tomorrow
What time is the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts game for Week 15 of the NFL Regular Season?
This is the kick-off time for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts on 16 December 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 17:30 hours
Bolivia: 17:30 hours
Brazil: 17:30 hours
Chile: 17:30 hours
Colombia: 5:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 5:30 p.m.
Spain: 10:30 p.m.
United States: 4:30 p.m. PT and 5:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 3:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 17:30 hours
Peru: 18:30 hours
Uruguay: 18:30 hours
Venezuela: 18:30 hours
Japan: 5:30 a.m.
India: 04:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 4:30 a.m.
South Africa: 4:30 a.m.
Australia: 10:30 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 22:30
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and inactive players who will not be considered for the Week 15 NFL game will not be announced until a few hours before kickoff.
Background
The record is clearly leaning towards the Pittsburgh Steelers, as they have met 10 times, leaving a record of 9 games won for the Steelers and one game won for Indianapolis, so tomorrow the Steelers will come out as favorites to take their eighth win of the season and stay alive in their playoff aspirations.
How are the Indianapolis Colts coming along?
Indianapolis comes from a 34-14 loss against Cincinnati Bengals, a game where they suffered defensively and were unable to stop the Bengals on several occasions, they will look for Pittsburgh to enter the playoffs, both teams with the same record of 7 wins and 6 losses, it is expected to be one of the most important games in this week 15 of the NFL and that will define the course of both teams in this season 2023 in their divisions and in the American conference, in this way the two teams arrive to this very important game.
How are the Pittsburgh Steelers doing?
The Pittsburgh Steelers have just lost two of the most terrible games so far this season. They faced Arizona and New England, two of the worst teams this season with a 2-10 record, at home and with their fans, after Kenny Pickett's injury in the first game they were unable to recover against the offense and even though the defense did its job, it was not enough to save the Steelers from two extremely painful defeats, they will visit Colts in a game to kill or die, since Pittsburgh is in the tightrope if it wants to classify to the playoffs of the NFL, it will have to win if or if, if it wants to continue with life, in the controls will be again Trubisky, trying to improve the lousy game that had against Patriots, this way the Steelers of Pittsburgh arrive to the Week 15 of the NFL.
