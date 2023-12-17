Denver Broncos vs Detroit Lions LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Denver Broncos vs Detroit Lions live from the 2023 NFL Season!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Denver Broncos vs Detroit Lions live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Ford Field. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Denver Broncos vs Detroit Lions online and live from the 2023 NFL Season?
This is the start time of the Denver Broncos vs Detroit Lions game in various countries:
Argentina: 10:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 9:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 10:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chile: 10:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Colombia: 8:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 8:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 8:15 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 02:15 hours on NFL League Pass
Mexico: 7:15 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 10:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Peru: 8:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 10:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 9:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Lions absences!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Jared Goff, player to watch!
The Lions quarterback continues a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. Detroit's quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers for the season are 3,449 yards in completed passes through the air, 21 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions with which he has achieved 9 victories. The game against the Broncos will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Lions offense has. The quarterback's connection with David Montgomery will be essential to having a good season.
How do the Lions get there?
The Detroit team continues this season in the National Conference, after a bad season in 2022 by being left out of the NFL playoffs. The Lions had a poor regular season with a record of 9 wins and 8 losses to finish in seventh place in the National Conference. One of the topics that was discussed the most with the Packers was the renewal of the offensive team led by Jared Goff to try to achieve the best results and not stay so close to qualifying. Jared Goff was chosen to continue being the team's offensive leader and ensure that the squad manages to meet all the objectives set and exceed the established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Jared Goof, David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Alex Anzalone, Jerry Jacobs, and Riley Patterson. The Lions did not have a comfortable start to the season visiting the Bears but it was followed by a pair of losses against the Chiefs at home and against the Raiders on the road, so the team's offensive chemistry should be something to focus on in the future. next games to be able to aspire to get into the playoffs and fight for the NFL title.
Absences from the Broncos!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Russell Wilson, player to watch!
The Broncos quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of following his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. Denver's quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers last season were 4,739 yards in completed passes through the air, 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions with which he achieved 6 victories. The game against the Dolphins will be a great test to begin to show some of the chemistry that the Broncos offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Javonte Williams will be essential to having a good season.
How do the Broncos arrive?
The Denver team started a new season in the American Conference, after a regular season in 2022 where it made the Playoffs but did not make it past the first round when it fell to the Jaguars. The Broncos had a poor regular season with a record of 6 wins and 11 losses to finish in fourth place in the conference. One of the issues that was most discussed with the Broncos was Russell Wilson's lack of experience in decisive moments and this was why the team sought to renew the offense to try to get him better passing options. Some interesting players on this team are Russell Wilson, Javontae Williams, Martin Mims Jr., Josey Jewell and Kareem Jackson. The Broncos will have a difficult start to the season hosting the Dolphins and Raiders, in addition to visiting the Titans and Vikings, so team chemistry must be something to focus on this season in order to aspire to get into the Playoffs.
Where is the game?
Ford Field located in the city of Detroit will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 65,500 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Denver Broncos vs Detroit Lions live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season match. The match will take place at Ford Field, at 8:15 p.m.