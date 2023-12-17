Kansas City Chiefs vs New England Patriots LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match
Photo: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
1:30 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of the 2023 NFL season with Kansas City Chiefs vs New England Patriots.

In a few moments we will share with you the Kansas City Chiefs vs New England Patriots live starting lineups for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL Season, as well as the latest information from Gillette Stadium. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's live minute-by-minute online coverage.
1:25 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New England Patriots online live NFL Season 2023

This is the kickoff time for the game in various countries:

Argentina: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 2:00 pm on FOX and NFL+
Spain: 7:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 pm on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports 
Paraguay: 2:00 pm on NFL Game Pass 
Peru: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass

1:20 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this New England Patriots player

Bailey Zappe is stepping up in the absence of starting quarterback Mac Jones. Bailey, 24, has a 55.4% pass completion percentage this season for 539 yards. He also has three touchdown passes and three interceptions. He was key in his team's recent win where he caught three touchdown passes, one interception, two catches and completed 19 of 28 passes.

 

1:15 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Kansas City Chiefs player.

Patrick Mahomes is the eighth player in the NFL with the most yards this season with a total of 3398. He has a 66.9% pass completion percentage this season. He has 23 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. In his last game he managed an interception, a touchdown pass and a catch, but not enough to avoid the defeat of his team.

 

1:10 AM2 hours ago

News - New England Patriots

They came back to win in their last game by winning 18-21 at the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. They started winning with Elliot's touchdown. With two touchdowns by Henry, they increased the lead to 10-21 on the scoreboard. After halftime, zero points for the Patriots, and after a 0-0 third quarter, the Steelers scored and made a two-point conversion to get dangerously close. 

 

After five consecutive losses, they are back to winning ways, almost two months later. They are bottom of the American Conference standings with only three wins and ten losses. They are also last in the AFC East division.

1:05 AM2 hours ago

News - Kansas City Chiefs

A narrow 17-20 loss in their last game after hosting the Buffalo Bills at home. The visitors took the lead in the first quarter and increased the lead after a run by Allen. The Chiefs cut the lead at halftime and trailed 7-14 heading into the break. The third quarter belonged to the Kansas City Chiefs, who tied the game with a field goal by Butker. However, with two minutes remaining, a field goal by Bass gave the Buffalo Bills the victory. 

 

Second consecutive loss for the first time this season. Despite the good start, they are in a tough spot, having lost three of their last four games. With eight wins and five losses they are third in the American Conference, while first in the AFC West division.

1:00 AM2 hours ago

Background

Three years later, they will meet again. The last duel between these two teams was in 2020 in a game in which the Kansas City Chiefs won 26-10, after dominating all but the second game. The last two times they have faced each other the victories have gone to the Chiefs. Since 2018, the New England Patriots have not won at home this duel against the Kansas City Chiefs.
12:55 AM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at Gillette Stadium, which is located in Massachusetts. It was built in March 2000 and has a capacity for 65878 spectators. This stadium is also the home stadium of the New England Revolutions of the MLS.

 

12:50 AM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will meet this Sunday, December 17 in the NFL Week 15 matchup.
12:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs vs New England Patriots in NFL game.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo