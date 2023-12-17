Washington Commanders vs Los Angeles Rams LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here in here Washington Commanders vs Los Angeles Rams Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Washington Commanders vs Los Angeles Rams NFL Match.
What time is the Washington Commanders vs Los Angeles Rams match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Washington Commanders vs Los Angeles Rams of December 17th in several countries:
Argentina: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 4:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 3:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 3:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 4:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 11:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 3:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 4:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Argentina: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 4:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 3:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 3:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 4:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 11:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 3:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 4:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Washington Commanders)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Darrick Forrest (IR), Jeremy Reaves (IR), Efe Obada (IR) and Christian Holmes (out).
Darrick Forrest (IR), Jeremy Reaves (IR), Efe Obada (IR) and Christian Holmes (out).
Injury report (Los Angeles Rams)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Ben Skowronek (questionable), Cooper Kupp (IR), Alaric Jackson (questionable), John Johnson III (questionable) and Tyler Higbee (questionable).
Ben Skowronek (questionable), Cooper Kupp (IR), Alaric Jackson (questionable), John Johnson III (questionable) and Tyler Higbee (questionable).
Washington Commanders Players to Watch
There are three Washington Commanders players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role on the team. Quarterback Sam Howell (#14), the 23-year-old player is one of the best players at his position in the NFL and should lead the team's offense. Another player is Curtis Samuel (#4) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he was the team's most outstanding runner. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he should lead the Washington Commanders offense. Finally, linebacker Cody Barton (#57) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and should lead the team's defense.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders had a bad start to the 2023-2024 NFL season, they are in third position in the NFC East with 4 games won, 0 tied and 9 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. Washington Commanders' objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on December 10, 2023 and resulted in a 37-31 loss against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch for the Los Angeles Rams
There are three Los Angeles Rams players that we should keep an eye on and that have a very important role on the team. Quarterback Matthew Stafford (#9), the 35-year-old player is one of the best players at his position in the NFL and should lead the team's offense. Another player is Cooper Kupp (#10) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he was the team's most outstanding runner. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Los Angeles Rams offense. Finally, Linebacker Ernest Jones (#53) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and should lead the team's defense.
Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles football team started the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season poorly, they are in second position in the NFC West with 6 games won, 0 tied and 7 lost. The Los Angeles Rams are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on December 3, 2023 against the Miami Dolphins and resulted in a 45-15 loss at Lambeau Field to give them another loss in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
SoFi Stadium is located in the city of California, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 70,000 spectators and is the home of the Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on September 8, 2020 and cost $4.9 billion to build.