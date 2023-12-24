Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from NRG Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans online and live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans game in various countries:
Argentina: 15 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Chile: 15 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 14 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 19 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 12 hours on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Peru: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Browns absences!
Deshaun Watson, player to watch!
The Browns quarterback began his second year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Cleveland quarterback was the team's offensive leader in rushing yardage, with 1,102 passing yards, 7 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions in just 6 games. However, he was not the team's starting quarterback all season and this will be the first opportunity he has as the team's offensive leader. The quarterback's connection with Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Browns arrive?
The Cleveland team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in twelfth place in its conference with a record of 7 wins and 10 losses; With these results, the team was out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Deshaun Watson at quarterback and with great players like Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Grant Delpit and John Johnson III. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Steelers, but will also host Playoff teams such as the Bengals, Ravens and Titans. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations. This year the Browns will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and look for a place in the Playoffs.
Absences from the Texans!
CJ Stroud, player to watch!
The Texans quarterback began his first year with the team and with the sole mission of earning his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Houston quarterback is the team's offensive leader in rushing yardage, with 3,540 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions in just 12 games. He is still the leader of the team and is trying to clear up the doubts around him this season. The quarterback's connection with Devin Singletary and Nico Collins will be essential to have a good season.
How do the Texans get there?
The Houston team continues this season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in last place in its conference with a record of 3 wins, 13 losses and 1 tie; With these results, the team was out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Davis Mills at quarterback and with great players like Daemon Pierce, Nico Collins, Jalen Pitre and Kenyon Green. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Colts, Ravens and Jaguars. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations; this year the Texans will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and look for a place in the Playoffs.
Where is the game?
The NRG Stadium located in the city of Houston will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 72,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season duel. The match will take place at NRG Stadium, at 1 p.m.