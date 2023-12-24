Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings in NFL
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings match for NFL?
This is the start time of the game Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings of December 24th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
USA: 13:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 12:00 noon ET
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Spain: 19:00 hours
Where and how to watch Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings live
The match will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN.
If you want to watch Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings live, it will be streamed NFL Network.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
How is Lions coming?
The locals in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last games, their best result was the 42-17 against the Denver Broncos, having a streak of 3 wins, and 2 losses, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive, as this commitment is crucial to keep the place. Sun., Nov. 19 vs. Chicago, 31-26 Thu., Nov. 23 vs.Green Bay, 29-22 Sun., Dec. 3 vs. New Orleans, 33-28 Sun., Dec. 10 vs. Chicago, 28-13 Sat., Dec. 16 vs. Denver, 42-17
How are the Vikings doing?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was the 3-0 against Las Vegas Raiders, having a streak of 2 wins and 3 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive, as a victory will favor them. Sun. Nov. 12 vs. New Orleans, 27-19
Sun., Nov. 19 vs. Denver, 21-20
Mon., Nov. 27 vs. Chicago, 12-10
Sun. Dec. 10 vs. Las Vegas, 3-0
Sat., Dec. 16 vs. Cincinnati, 27-24 TE
Detroit's player to watch
The quarterback of the University of Carolina, 29-year-old Jared Goff has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass answer for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 3727, with 26 touchdown passes.
Vikings player to watch
Michigan State University Quarterback Kirk Cousins, 35 years old, has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to pass to answer for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 2331, with 18 touchdown passes.
Lions Injuries:
Name Pos Date of Return Status
C.J. Gardner-Johnson S 24 Dec. Injured Reserve
Derrick Barnes LB 24 Dec. Questionable
Jerry Jacobs CB 24 Dec. Questionable
Jason Cabinda FB 24 Dec. Injured reserve
Brock Wright TE 24 Dec. Questionable
Penei Sewell OT 24 Dec. Questionable
Levi Onwuzurike DE 24 Dec. Questionable
James Houston LB 24 Dec. Injured reserve
Alim McNeill DT 7 Jan. Injured reserve
Emmanuel Moseley CB 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Halapoulivaati Vaitai G 24 Dec. Injured Reserve
Scott Daly LS 24 Dec. Injured Reserve
Zonovan Knight RB 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Matt Nelson OT 24 Dec. Injured Reserve
Nate Sudfeld QB 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Shane Zylstra TE 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Vikings Injuries:
Name Pos Date of return Status.
Harrison Phillips DT 24 Dec. questionable
Byron Murphy Jr. CB 24 Dec. Questionable
Danielle Hunter LB 24 Dec. Questionable
Sheldon Day DT 24 Dec. Questionable
Jonathan Bullard DE 24 Dec. Questionable
Alexander Mattison RB 24 Dec. Questionable
Marcus Davenport LB 31 Dec. Injured reserve
Jordan Hicks LB 24 Dec. Injured Reserve
Brian O'Neill OT 24 Dec. Questionable
Jalen Nailor WR 24 Dec. Questionable
Dean Lowry DE 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Kirk Cousins QB 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Cam Akers RB 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Olisaemeka Udoh OT 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
William Kwenkeu LB 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
James Lynch DT 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings, corresponding to the NFL. The match will take place at State Farm Stadium, at 1:00 pm.