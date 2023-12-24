Washington Commanders vs New York Jets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Ron Rivera!
Ron Rivera, head coach of the Commanders, who is experiencing instability in his job, spoke about the possibility of being fired: "I'm confident and comfortable. My biggest disappointment is that we haven't played as well defensively when we needed to. Does that make my job security questionable? It could. ara, I've been through enough. The last three and a half years haven't been easy. Anyone who thinks it's been easy, to hell with them. I'll be honest. That's how I feel about the last three years. It's been a lot. We've done a lot, we've had our moments. What makes me feel good is that at the end of the day, the questions that need to be asked: is the culture better and did we find the quarterback? That's all I can control. Our players will show up and play hard until the end, and we'll see what happens. Mr. Harris has been great. He's keeping everything close to his chest, as he should, and it's his prerogative as owner to make decisions that he feels are best for the future. We'll keep working and playing hard and we'll see how it pans out. I'll control what I can and that's what goes on the pitch. Mr. Harris has been great. He's keeping everything close to his chest, as he should, and it's his prerogative as owner to make decisions that he feels are best for the future. We'll keep working and playing hard and we'll see how it pans out. I'm going to control what I can and that's what goes on the pitch. It's an opportunity to go out and win American soccer with different players. And we feel we have an opportunity to go out there and play well. We're looking forward to seeing what some of these youngsters can do. Looking at some of the things that are going on and with the compensation that we're getting from these players, it will give us an opportunity to continue building for the future and do things a little bit differently. Do we have that opportunity? I think that's it. It's the same kind of opportunity.
Robert Saleh!
Jets head coach Robert Saleh, asked about Zach Wilson, reinforced the QB's desire to be the team's starter: "Let's be clear, if he was reluctant to play, he wouldn't be here. I just talked to him, [Wilson] wants the ball, he wants to be the starter. [Wilson] believes he's the best quarterback for this team, the guy that gives us the best chance to win."
Injury Report: Commanders
For the match the Commanders will be without the injured Ricky Stromberg, Jamin Davis, Curtis Hodgers, Brian Robinson Jr, Charles Leno Jr and Tyler Larsen, as well as Percy Butler, listed as questionable.
Injury Report: Jets
For the match the Jets will be without Al Woods, Perrion Winfrey, CJ Uzomah, Wes Schweitzer, Zaire Barnes, Quinton Jefferson, Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson, as well as having listed players Duane Brown, Jordan Whitehead, John Franklin-Myers and Israel Abanikanda as questionable.
NFC East
AFC East
Last Matches: Commanders
The Washington Commanders, on the other side of the field, have lost five in a row in the last few games. On November 12, they lost 29-26 to the Seahawks. On November 19, 31-19, the loss was to the Giants. A 45-10 loss to the Cowboys on the 23rd. On December 3, they lost 45-15 to the Dolphins and on Sunday (17) they lost 28-20 to the Rams.
Last Matches: Jets
The New York Jets come into the match with one win and four defeats. On November 19, they lost 32-6 to the Bills. On the 24th, a 34-13 loss to the Dolphins. On December 3, a 13-8 loss to the Falcons. On Sunday, December 10, they finally won 30-6 against the Texans and on Sunday, December 17, they lost 30-0 to the Dolphins.
