Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and Lineups in 2023 NFL (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Here are the Dolphins!
Those from Miami are already in the vicinity of M&T Bank Stadium for today's game:
Ravens appeared!
The Baltimore team arrived at their stadium for this afternoon's game:
Head to head
A good match awaits us between both teams, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Stage is ready!
M&T Bank Stadium is ready to host this preseason duel between the Ravens and Dolphins for the 2023 NFL season:
It’s a beautiful day at the Bank 🤩 pic.twitter.com/I0w62AgAyz— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 31, 2023
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins begins at M&T Bank Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will achieve it? Follow our coverage on VAVEL to find out.
Stay with us to follow the Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from M&T Bank Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens online and live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens game in various countries:
Argentina: 15 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Chile: 15 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 14 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 19 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 12 hours on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Peru: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Argentina: 15 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Chile: 15 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 14 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 19 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 12 hours on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Peru: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Dolphins absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Tua Tagovailoa, player to watch!
The Dolphins quarterback began his fourth year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Miami quarterback was the team's offensive leader in rushing yardage, with 3,548 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions in just 15 games. Despite the good results, he lost the playoffs due to injury and his team was left out. Tagovailoa continues to develop him as a player and increasingly improves his abilities to be the team's offensive leader. The quarterback's connection with Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert will be essential to having a good season.
How doesthe Dolphins arrive?
The Miami team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in seventh place in its conference with a record of 9 wins and 8 losses; With these results, the team entered the postseason, where injuries did not allow them to advance beyond the first round. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback and with great players like Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Jevon Holland, Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips. The team will have a somewhat mixed start against the Broncos and Patriots, but will also go into Buffalo and the Rams where they will start as an underdog. The Dolphins are rebuilding and with the help of Toa Tagovailoa they will seek to develop a long-term project. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations; this year the Dolphins will try to repeat their ticket to the playoffs and advance to the conference finals.
Ravens absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Lamar Jackson, player to watch!
The Ravens quarterback began his sixth year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Baltimore quarterback led the team's offense in rushing yardage, with 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions in just 12 games. Despite his good results, he continues his development as a player and his abilities to be the team's offensive leader improve each time. The quarterback's connection with Mark Andrews will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Ravens get there?
The Baltimore team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in last place in its conference with a record of 10 wins and 7 losses; With these results, the team entered the postseason, where they were eliminated in the Wild Cards round. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Lamar Jackson at quarterback and with great players like Mark Andrews, Patrick Queen, Marcus Williams, JK Dobbins and Justin Tucker. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Texans and Colts, but will also enter Cincinnati where it will not start as a favorite. The Ravens are in a process of changes that will help the team adapt correctly to their quarterback's way of playing and with the help of Lamar Jackson they will seek to develop a long-term project. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations, this year the Ravens will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and look for a place in the Playoffs.
Where is the game?
The M&T Bank Stadium located in the city of Baltimore will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 71,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1996.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season duel. The match will take place at the M&T Bank Stadium, at 1 p.m.