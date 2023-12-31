Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL Week 17 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks live in Week 17 of the NFL regular season 2023, as well as the latest information from Lumen Field. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live updates from VAVEL.
Lumen FIeld
It is one of the noisiest stadiums in the NFL, home of the Seattle Mariners, it has a capacity for 72 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 28th 2002, it has been the scene of memorable games and it will be the stadium where this match between Seattle and Pittsburgh Steelers will be played, without a doubt one of the best games in this week 17 where a lot is at stake for both teams, the classification and to be able to stay alive in the NFL season 2023.
Where and how to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks online and live in NFL Week 17 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks game will be televised on Fox Sports Channel.
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks game can be tuned in from Blue To Go and DAZN streams.
If you want to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other NFL games tomorrow
El día de mañana además de este encuentro entre Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks se jugarán los partidos de Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions, Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay vs New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants vs Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville vs Panthers, Indianapolis vs Raiders, Bills vs Patriots, Ravens vs Miami, Houston vs Titans, Bears vs Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals, Broncos vs Chargers y Vikings vs Green Bay Packers, son los encuentros de esta semana 17 en la NFL.
What time is the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks game of Week 17 of the NFL Regular Season?
This is the kick-off time for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks on 17 December 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 17:05 hours
Bolivia: 17:05 hours
Brazil: 17:05 hours
Chile: 17:05 hours
Colombia: 5:05pm
Ecuador: 5:05pm
Spain: 22:05 hours
United States: 16:05 hours PT and 17:05 hours ET
Mexico: 15:05 hours
Paraguay: 17:05 hours
Peru: 18:05 hours
Uruguay: 18:05 hours
Venezuela: 18:05 hours
Japan: 05:05 hours
India: 04:05 hours
Nigeria: 04:05 hours
South Africa: 04:05
Australia: 10:05am
United Kingdom ET: 22:05 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and inactive players who will not be considered for the Week 17 NFL matchup will be announced a few hours before kickoff.
Background
The antecedents are very close, since they have met in 4 occasions, leaving a mark of 2 games won for the Steelers and 2 games won for Seattle, in spite of that in the predictions they give as favourite to Seattle since they will play in their stadium and with their fans and it will be an extra motivation for them, but it will be a great encounter.
How are the Seattle Seahawks doing?
Seattle on the other hand comes from defeating the Titans 20-17, to stay alive in the season, they come with the same record of the Steelers, we are talking about 8 games won and 7 lost, it is not yet known if the quarterback of the Seahawks, can see activity tomorrow, it is expected to be one of the most exciting games, besides being important, for everything that is at stake in these last two weeks in the NFL playoffs.
How do the Pittsburgh Steelers fare?
The Pittsburgh Steelers come from defeating Cincinnati 34-11 in a great game, the Steelers come to this week 17 with no margin for error and with the obligation to win their last 2 games in the season if they still want to aspire to the playoffs in the NFL, they are with a record of 8 games won and 7 games lost in third place in their division, They will go to a complicated stadium such as Lumen Field, with the only objective of getting the win and wait for results to try to get a ticket to the playoffs. The Steelers will play with their 3rd quarterback, Mason Rudolph, who had a great game last weekend.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks live stream for NFL Week 17 2023. The match will take place at Lumen Field at 15:05.