Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

Giff Smith!
Giff Smith, Chargers interim head coach, spoke before the game, analyzing and praising the Broncos: "Their strength is their offensive line and their running game. Obviously, [Broncos QB] Russell [Wilson] is a great player. I'm sure they did what they thought was right. We're going to prepare for whoever takes the field, even if they change the scheme. We'll have a game plan for all the quarterbacks. I think it's the character of the individual that you're seeing and the way the organization has brought the right guys here. They want to get on the field and compete and they want to play for their brother. That's a credit to the Chargers organization. Really nothing during the game. I've been in the business a long time, so on game day, nothing. I think during the week it's the challenge you've never been through. But on game day, all three coordinators did a great job, so you just manage the game for them. I felt comfortable in that respect. Easton [Stick] did a good job. He's certainly given us a chance the last two weeks, and certainly last week. I think he's playing very well. He's throwing well. Obviously, his legs have come alive, certainly in the last week. It's something for him to develop, but I think he's definitely doing a good job. It's something he's been using for a long time, certainly in his college days in North Dakota. It's an area that we were able to utilize last week. We'll see where he fits in, game plan-wise, in the coming weeks. It's a slippery slope. Obviously, you have to let the players play, but you have to be smart. When it's unnecessary, obviously, you have to be aware of it. It's a part of Easton's game that he's utilized and he's doing a very good job with it. Well, I thought there were a lot of positives. I have to give a lot of credit to my team, they made the transition very smoothly. From [interim head coach] Giff [Smith] with leading an overview, to [assistant defensive line coach John] Timu with the D-line, [defensive quality control coach] Robert Muschamp with the EDGE, [defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach] Tommy [Donatell] with the back end, [linebackers coach] Jeff [Howard] and [front seven specialist] Mike [Hiestand] with the linebackers. They did a really good job of helping us structure the week, dividing up the workload. On Saturday, it was nice to see us come together like that."
Russel Wilson!
Russell Wilson, the Broncos' QB, spoke to the press after going to the bench. Despite this, the QB remained upbeat and said he wanted to stay with the Broncos: "I hope to stay here for a long time. I hope we can win more things, win more titles. If it's not here, then I'll be ready to do it somewhere else. But I hope it's here. I felt that we were doing something special, evolving. And, obviously, we've had tough games, tight games, but we still have a chance. They definitely told me I was going to the bench. That definitely hurts, it was a bit of a blow".
Injury Report: Chargers
The Chargers will also have problems for the match, missing the injured Zack Bailey, Justin Herbert, Will Clapp, Joshua Palmer, Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa and Tanner Muse, as well as having a list of questionable players, with: Zion Johnson, Nick Williams, Deane Leonard, Nick Vannelt and Kenneth Murray Jr.
Injury Report: Broncos
The Broncos will be without the injured Alex Palczewski, Courtland Sutton, Greg Dulcich, Baron Browning and Dwayne Washington, who are all injured, as well as having Marvin Mims Jr and Jerry Jeudy listed as questionable.
AFC West
In the AFC West, in a balanced conference, the Kansas City Chiefs lead the way with nine wins and six losses. The Raiders and Broncos are close behind with seven wins and eight defeats, both of which still have a chance of qualifying. Lastly, with five wins and 10 losses, are the already eliminated Chargers.
Last Matches: Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers come into the match with one win and four defeats. On November 26, they lost 20-10 to the Ravens. On December 3, the only win came against the Patriots, 6-0. On the 10th, by 24-7, the defeat came against the Broncos. On the 14th, by an incredible 63-21, the defeat came against the Raiders and, finally, on Saturday (23), by 24-22, the defeat came against the Bills.
Last Matches: Broncos
The Denver Broncos come into the match with two wins and three defeats in their last games. On November 26, they beat the Browns 29-12. On December 3, a 22-17 defeat came against the Texans. On December 10, the win came again, now against the Chargers, 24-7. On Saturday (16), another defeat, now 42-17 to the Lions. Finally, on Sunday (24), the Patriots lost 26-23.
