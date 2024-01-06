Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens in NFL Week 18 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens live in Week 18 of the NFL regular season 2024, as well as the latest information from M%T Bank Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live updates from VAVEL.
Background
The record leans towards the Pittsburgh Steelers as they have met 15 times, leaving a record of 5 wins for Baltimore and 10 wins for the Steelers, so tomorrow the Steelers will be favourites to win the game and have more than half a foot in the NFL 2024 playoffs, Here's the background to tomorrow's game as we kick off week 18.
M&T bank stadium
Baltimore Ravens Stadium is one of the most important stadiums in the NFL, with a capacity of 71,000 spectators and was inaugurated on September 6, 1998. It will be the venue for this NFL Week 18 match between Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, a game that promises to be one of the most exciting this week, with a historic rivalry in the North of the American Football League.
Other NFL games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens game, the Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts game will be played, a game that is also relevant in this last week of the NFL.
Where and how to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens online live NFL Week 18 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens game will be televised on ESPN.
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens game can be tuned in from Star+ and DAZN streams.
If you want to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens game of Week 18 of the NFL Regular Season?
This is the kick-off time for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens on 6 January 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 17:30 hours
Bolivia: 17:30
Brazil: 17:30 hours
Chile: 5:30 p.m.
Colombia: 5:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 5:30 p.m.
Spain: 10:30 p.m.
United States: 4:30 p.m. PT and 5:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 3:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 17:30 hours
Peru: 18:30 hours
Uruguay: 18:30 hours
Venezuela: 18:30 hours
Japan: 5:30 a.m.
India: 04:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 4:30 a.m.
South Africa: 04:30
Australia: 10:30 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 22:30
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and inactive players who will not be considered for the Week 18 NFL matchup will be announced a few hours before kickoff, The most notable absentee for the Ravens is quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will not see action in order to rest and face the playoffs in the best possible way.
How does Baltimore Ravens arrive?
Baltimore on the other hand lives a different present, as it has secured the first divisional place with the championship of the North of the American, first seed of the AFC and as the best team in the NFL, so tomorrow they will rest several players including Lamar Jackson, to avoid injuries towards the NFL playoffs, so the two teams arrive at this meeting that promises to be one of the most exciting in Week 18 of the NFL 2024.
How are the Pittsburgh Steelers doing?
Pittsburgh Steelers will have one last chance to reach the NFL playoffs, they have to beat Baltimore tomorrow who will play with some substitutes and wait for Buffalo to lose against Billa, the Steelers come from beating Seattle in a great way with a great game by Mason Rudolph, they have a record of 9 wins and 7 losses, it is expected to be a hard fought game, being in the North division of the American, this way the Steelers reach the last game of regular season and still alive to reach the playoffs.
Welcome to the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens live stream of Week 18 of the NFL 2024. The match will take place at M&T Bank Stadium at 15:30 (CDMX).