Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 NFL Game

Stay with us to follow the Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Lucas Oil Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts online and live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts game in various countries:
Argentina: 10:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 9:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 10:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chile: 10:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Colombia: 8:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 8:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 8:15 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 02:15 hours on NFL League Pass
Mexico: 7:15 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 10:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Peru: 8:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 10:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 9:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Colts absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Gardner Minshew, player to watch!
The Colts quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of following his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Indianapolis quarterback is the team's offensive leader. Their numbers for the season are 882 yards in completed passes through the air, 3 touchdown passes and 3 interceptions with which they have not achieved victories. The game against the Saints will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Colts offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Zack Moss will be essential to have a good season.
How does the Colts get there?
The Indianapolis team started a new season in the National Conference, after a bad one by finishing out of the playoffs in the first round. The Colts had a good regular season with a record of 9 wins and 8 losses to finish in sixth place in the National Conference. One of the topics that was most discussed with the Colts was the lack of experience at the quarterback position. Gardner Minshew is the one chosen for the position and it is one of the topics to be discussed throughout the season. The Colts are looking to decide who will be the leader on offense to plan a long-term project. Some interesting players on this team are Gardner Minshew, Zack Moss, Michael Pittman Jr., Zaire Franklin, Tony Brown and Matt Gay. The Colts will have a difficult continuation of the season visiting the Bengals and Ravens, in addition to hosting the Saints and Cardinals, so the team's offensive chemistry must be something to focus on this preseason in order to hope to return to the playoffs.
Absences from the Texans!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
CJ Stroud, player to watch!
The Texans quarterback began his first year with the team and with the sole mission of earning his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Houston quarterback is the team's offensive leader in rushing yardage, with 3,540 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions in just 12 games. He is still the leader of the team and is trying to clear up the doubts around him this season. The quarterback's connection with Devin Singletary and Nico Collins will be essential to have a good season.
How does the Texans arrive?
The Houston team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in last place in its conference with a record of 3 wins, 13 losses and 1 draw; With these results, the team was out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Davis Mills at quarterback and with great players like Daemon Pierce, Nico Collins, Jalen Pitre and Kenyon Green. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Colts, Ravens and Jaguars. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations; this year the Texans will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and look for a place in the Playoffs.
Where is the game?
Lucas Oil Stadium located in the city of Houston will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 65,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2000.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season duel. The match will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium, at 8:15 p.m.