Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2024 Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Match.
What time is the Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals match for NFL Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals of January 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Cleveland Browns)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Mike Ford (out), Marquise Goodwin (questionable) and Corey Bojorquez (questionable).
Injury report (Cincinnati Bengals)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Joe Burrow (IR), Drew Sample (out), Jackson Carman (out) and Joe Bachie (questionable).
Cleveland Browns Players to Watch
There are three Cleveland Browns players that we should keep an eye on and who have a very important role on the team. Quarterback Joe Flacco (#15), the 38-year-old is one of the best players at his position in the NFL and should lead the team's offense with his experience. Another player is Amari Cooper (#2) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he was the team's most outstanding runner. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Cleveland Browns offense. Finally, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (#6) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team this season in total tackles and should lead the team's defense.
Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are progressing well in the 2023-2024 NFL season, they are in second position in the AFC North with 11 games won, 0 tied and 5 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The Cleveland Browns' objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on December 28, 2023 and resulted in a 37-20 victory against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Cincinnati Bengals Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive and defensive attack. 27-year-old quarterback Jake Browning (#6) is a standout player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and will have to lead the Cincinnati Bengals offense. Another player is Ja'Marr Chase (#1) and he plays the wide receiver position. This season he has had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns for his team. Finally, Linebacker Logan Wilson (#55) who is a very important player on defense. He leads the team on the season in total tackles and is one of the best in the league at his position.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati football team will finish the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season, they are in fourth position in the AFC North with 8 games won, 0 tied and 8 lost. The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on December 31, 2023 and resulted in a 25-17 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, giving them another loss in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Paycor Stadium is located in the city of Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 65,535 spectators and is the home of the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on August 24, 2000 and cost 455 million dollars to build.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NFL 2024: Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.