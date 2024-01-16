Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch NFL Playoffs Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live in the NFL Wild Card Round 2023, as well as the latest information from Raymond James Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Raymond James Stadium
It is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium, a legendary stadium in the NFL, has a capacity for 65 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 20, 1998, will be the scenario where tomorrow Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the ticket to the next round of these playoffs in the NFL 2024, certainly a great stadium for a great soccer game.
Where and how to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers online and live in the NFL Wild Card Round 2024.
The Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will be televised on ESPN and Channel 5.
The Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game can be tuned in from Blue To Go, Star+, Vix+ and DAZN streams.
Other NFL games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, the Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys game will be played, another wild card round game that promises to be very exciting, these will be the two playoff games for tomorrow.
This is the kickoff time for the Philadelphia Eagles vs aTampa Bay on January 14, 2024, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:45 hours
Bolivia: 10:45 p.m.
Brazil: 10:45 p.m.
Chile: 10:45 p.m.
Colombia: 10:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 10:45 p.m.
Spain: 02:45 hours
United States: 8:45 p.m. PT and 9:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 10:45 p.m.
Peru: 10:45 p.m. PT and 10:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 10:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 10:45 p.m. ET
Japan: 5:45 a.m.
India: 04:45 a.m.
Nigeria: 04:45 a.m.
South Africa: 04:45 a.m.
Australia: 10:45 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 02:45 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and lists of inactive players who will not be considered for this wild card playoff game will be released a few hours before the game.
Background
The record is very even, as they have met 8 times, leaving a record of 4 wins for Philadelphia, while Tampa Bay has won 4 times, despite this record tomorrow Eagles will be slightly favored to win and get the ticket to the next round.
How do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get there?
Tampa Bay arrives to this wild card game as divisional champion, finishing the season with a record of 9 wins and 8 losses, despite that, they will not be the favorites due to the great tournament that the Eagles had but in the end they did not win the division, it is expected to be one of the closest games, with teams that arrive with many doubts and where there is no clear favorite, this is how the two teams arrive to this game that promises a lot of intensity, points and above all emotions.
How does Philadelphia Eagles arrive?
The Philadelphia Eagles come to this Wild Card game with many doubts due to the bad close of the season they had, they come to this game as a visitor with the obligation for the squad they have to advance to the next round, the big doubt is in Jalen Hurts as he dislocated his finger and is in doubt for tomorrow's game, this way the Philadelphia Eagles arrive to the wild card round in the NFL 2024 playoffs, a game that promises to be very exciting.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live stream of the NFL Wild Card Round. The match will take place at Raymond James Stadium at 7:15pm.