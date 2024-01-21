ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned for live coverage of Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills NFL Playoffs 2024.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills, as well as the latest information from Highmark Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
6:25 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills online and live NFL Playoffs 2024?

The game will be streamed on NFL Gamepass. If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL is your best option.

 

Times and where to watch Kansas City vs Buffalo:

TV channel:

Spain: Movistar Deportes

Argentina: ESPN

Mexico: ESPN and Channel 5

United States: CBS

Streaming:

Spain: NFL Game Pass International on DAZN and Movistar Plus+

Argentina: NFL Game Pass International on DAZN, Star+

Mexico: NFL Game Pass International on DAZN, Star+, ViX

United States: NFL+, Fubo, Paramount+

 

6:20 AM2 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs' roster uncertainty heading into Divisional Round

The outlook for the Kansas City Chiefs presents some roster uncertainty heading into the crucial Divisional Round at Highmark Stadium. Some key pieces are questionable and absent, adding an additional element of intrigue to the matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Linebacker Willie Gay is listed as questionable with an estimated return date of January 21, while defensive line backup Charles Omenihu is also in a similar situation. On the other hand, the confirmed absence of receiver Kadarius Toney until Jan. 28 poses a challenge for the Chiefs' receiving corps.

In addition, the status of Justyn Ross, a questionable receiver with an estimated return date of Jan. 21, and the confirmed absence of offensive tackle Wanya Morris until Jan. 28, create a scenario where the team's depth and adaptability will be tested. How will these situations affect the Chiefs' strategy in a game that promises to be intense from the start? The uncertainty surrounding the health of these players adds an additional layer of tension to an already exciting matchup.

6:15 AM2 hours ago

Buffalo Bills Defensive Challenges: Uncertainty at Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium prepares to host the Divisional Round with an aura of uncertainty on the Buffalo Bills defense. The status of several key players, especially at the cornerback and linebacker positions, adds a layer of question marks to the team's strategy heading into the showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Taron Johnson are listed as questionable elements, with an estimated return date of Jan. 21. The uncertainty surrounding their participation poses significant challenges in defensive coverage against a threatening offense led by Patrick Mahomes. Also, linebackers Terrel Bernard, listed as questionable for Jan. 21, and Baylon Spector's confirmed absence until Jan. 28, leave the Bills' defense with some gaps that will need to be filled to contain the Chiefs' explosive offense.

Additionally, the confirmed absence of cornerback Christian Benford until Jan. 28 further complicates the Bills' defensive picture. How will these situations affect Sean McDermott's strategy to contain the opposing offense? The uncertainty surrounding the availability of these key players intensifies the narrative surrounding a matchup that promises to be pivotal in the Divisional Round.

6:10 AM2 hours ago

Historic Divisional Round matchup: Chiefs vs. Bills at Highmark Stadium

The intensity of the NFL's Divisional Round reaches its climax this weekend with a showdown of reserved prognosis at the icy Highmark Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by the virtuoso Patrick Mahomes, arrive as visitors after winning the Wild Card Round. Their opponent, Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills, are also coming off a convincing win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The clash between Mahomes and Allen is not new in the playoffs; this will be their third postseason meeting, consolidating a rivalry that has left epic moments in recent NFL history. While Mahomes is looking to write a new chapter in his impressive playoff record, Allen is eager to avenge past losses and consolidate his status as one of the best quarterbacks.

In addition, the history between Kansas City and Buffalo in the playoffs adds an additional component to the rivalry. With five previous postseason meetings, Kansas City leads with three wins to Buffalo's two. This matchup will not only decide the finalists for the Conference Championships, but will also fuel the narrative of a rivalry that has endured through the decades.

6:05 AM2 hours ago

Epic Duel: Mahomes vs. Allen, the Third Chapter in Playoffs

The rivalry between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen reaches a new climax with their third playoff meeting. In the 2023 Divisional Round, Mahomes and the Chiefs took the victory in a thrilling duel against the Buffalo Bills with a score of 42-36. This victory paved the way for them to win Super Bowl LVII by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 35-38.

The showdown continued in the 2021 Conference Championship Game, where the team in red and white again prevailed, this time by a score of 38-24. Despite these successes, the season culminated with a loss in Super Bowl LV to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This third chapter in the playoffs between Mahomes and Allen promises to be another epic episode in their shared history. With exciting backgrounds and a balanced record, anticipation is growing for this matchup, which will not only define the teams' postseason destiny, but also add a new chapter to the intense rivalry between two of the NFL's most accomplished quarterbacks.

6:00 AM2 hours ago

Challenge for Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs on Unfamiliar Ground vs. Buffalo Bills

Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs' talented quarterback, embarks on a new playoff experience as he leaves home to face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Despite leading the American Conference West with an outstanding 11-6 record, the Chiefs are forced to be visitors at this stage of the playoffs after only being at home against Miami on the opening weekend.

With an impressive 15-game postseason record since taking over as the starter in 2018, Mahomes has racked up 12 wins and just three losses, most of them playing in the comfort of his home field. However, the challenge at Highmark Stadium represents unfamiliar territory for the quarterback, who will be looking to replicate the success he had in the 2020 regular season when the Chiefs came away with a 26-17 victory. This matchup poses a new test for Mahomes and the Chiefs, who will try to prove that they can shine even away from their usual territory as they look to advance in the postseason.

5:55 AM2 hours ago

Epic Clash at Highmark Stadium: Chiefs vs. Bills in the NFL Divisional Round

This weekend, the excitement of the NFL Divisional Round will reach its climax at Highmark Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills in a clash of reserved prognosis. The visit of the Chiefs, led by the outstanding Patrick Mahomes, to the icy fortress of the Bills, promises to be an epic confrontation that will define one of the finalists for the Conference Championships.

After winning the Wild Card Round, the Chiefs and Mahomes are looking to maintain their title run, while Josh Allen and his outstanding team, after a convincing victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, are eager to prove their strength at home. This duel, which looks to be one of the most attractive of the weekend, promises intense emotions, tactical strategies and the display of talent of two of the NFL's most outstanding teams in the search for the coveted pass to the next phase.

5:50 AM2 hours ago

Highmark Stadium: Epicenter of Excitement and Passion for the Buffalo Bills

Nestled in the heart of Orchard Park, Highmark Stadium stands imposingly as the home of the NFL's Buffalo Bills. With seating for 71,608 spectators, this colossus not only hosts epic games, but becomes a sanctuary where the community congregates to experience the intensity of American soccer. The roar of the crowd, the historic moments and the connection between the fans and the team transform this stadium into a vibrant epicenter of emotions. More than a sports venue, Highmark Stadium stands as an icon that encapsulates the essence and devotion of Buffalo Bills fans, promising to remain a witness to glory and passion.

 

5:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome

Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills game, corresponding to the NFL Divisional Round. The game will take place at Highmark Stadium, at 5:30 pm.

