Anaheim Beats San Jose, Clinch Second-Straight Pacific Division Crown

The San Jose Sharks came into tonight's game at the Honda Center looking to stay in the hunt for the Pacific Division title, and to avoid a First Round matchup with the Los Angeles Kings. The Anaheim Ducks came into this game looking to send the Sharks home without hope for the first seed, and more importantly clinching their second straight Pacific Division title.

John Gibson, the young 20-year-old for the Ducks, starting in net, fresh off his 3-0 victory in his NHL debut last night. The young phenom already has Ducks fans starting to forget about Jonas Hiller, who has struggled for the most part since the Olympic break.

Regardless of the hype surrounding Gibson, the Sharks were having none of it and got on the board first by a goal from Jason Demers at 18:17 with the assist to Joe Pavelski. What looked like a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission, the Ducks beat the horn at 19:57 with a goal by Corey Perry, his 43rd of the season.

As the second period rolled around, you could feel that this game was opening up even more than it was in the first. A soft goal given up by Antii Niemi to Patrick Maroon at 3:32 opened the flood gates for the scoring. Logan Couture responded to the Maroon goal 4 minutes later, beating Gibson. However, Maroon's second go-ahead goal of the period put the Ducks up for good. The sixth-round pick of the Ducks in 2007, recorded his first multi-goal game in his career and it came on the most opportune of nights.

After the second goal by Maroon, Niemi was pulled after allowing 3 goals on 22 shots. Not a good sign for the Sharks if their number one goaltender is not on his game at the most important part of the season. Alex Stalock came in relief for the Sharks after Niemi was pulled and did not get off to a good start. He allowed a goal to Matt Beleskey at 16:46 which was particularly deflating to San Jose.

The Ducks put the clamps down in the third period and added an empty net goal to put the icing on the cake. John Gibson starts his NHL career with a statement and two consecutive wins, which includes a division clinching victory.

The Ducks set a franchise record tonight in points in a season with 112. They have also caught the St. Louis Blues for the top seed in the Western Conference and now lead that race by a lone point. St. Louis does have a game in hand, however, and the Ducks travel to STAPLES Center on Saturday to face the Kings who will definitely try to ruin the party.

Anaheim will face either Minnesota (if they finish in the second seed) or Phoenix/Dallas (if they get the top seed).

The Sharks will face the Los Angeles Kings in the First Round and will have home ice. Last season the Western Conference Semi-Final matchup between the Kings and Sharks was a physical war and the home team dominated. It was the first series in NHL history where every home team scored first and won each game. This years series will start next week in San Jose.

The Sharks have now lost six of eight and are victims of a three game losing streak. They will face Colorado at home and Phoenix on the road to finish the season, and try to right the ship.