Report: Ryan Malone Arrested

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Malone was reportedly arrested for a DUI and Cocaine Possession late Saturday morning. General Manager Steve Yzerman had this to say on the situation:

"We are aware of the situation concerning Ryan Malone this morning," Yzerman said in the statement. "Ryan will not travel with the team to Washington today, but beyond that we cannot comment further at this time."

This season with Tampa Bay Malone has just 5 goals and 10 points in 57 games. More information to come.