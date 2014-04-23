Boston Bruins Shutout Red Wings In Game 3 To Take 2-1 Series Lead

The third installment of Bruins - Red Wing action was the first game in Detroit's Joe Louis Arena. However fans would leave disappointed as the their hometown Red Wings would fail to register a single goal in the 3-0 loss.

The game opened with a Pavel Datsyuk faceoff win but the tides quickly turned as the Bruins forced pressure into Detroit's zone early. The Bruins would score twice in the opening period, first after a too many men on the ice penalty against the Red Wings. Dougie Hamilton took full advantage of the one man advantage skating the puck from end to end and roofing a wrister past Howard in an impressive display from the youngster.

The Bruins continued dominating play until Shawn Thornton broke costless and had a great look on Howard behind the Red Wings' defensive line. Howard was able to block down Thornton's initial shot but the rebound fell to Jordan Caron who had an easy finish on a flailing Howard.

The scoring would be halted for the remainder of the game until the late third due to some sloppy penalties by both squads along with some solid defending on both ends. The Red Wings were able to hold off the Bruins onslaught on several power plays with good defensive positioning, while the Bruins stood tall behind Rask on the few Red Wing shots that got through.

The Red Wings' best opportunity came with a two man advantage late in the second period as they tried to crawl back into the game, but couldn't get enough quality chances to pressure Rask.

Rask would only be forced to face 23 shots on the night stopping them all as the Bruins had their suffocating defense on full display. Howard on the other hand would face 34 shots stopping 31 as he was repeatedly peppered by the Bruins who possessed the puck for most of the game.

The third goal was scored with two minutes to go by Patrice Bergeron on an empty netter sealing the victory and the series lead for the Boston Bruins. The Red Wings were never truly in this game as they were outshot, gave the puck away seven more times than the Bruins, and lost the faceoff matchup 31-25 leading to a disappointing loss.

The Bruins will attempt to extend their series lead as the Red Wings try to even the series at two at 8 PM ET on Thursday the 24th so don't miss it and check back for the best Bruins coverage.

Highlights