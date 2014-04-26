Matt Cooke: Asset Or Liability?

Enter Game 3 between the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche. Another playoff game which will end in a 1-0 win for the Wild. But something else went on in this game. Matt Cooke, infamous for dirty plays, pulled his trademark move by kneeing Colorado defenseman Tyson Barrie. Cooke has been trying to “reform” his game for several seasons, but this proves he won’t be able to. This begs the question of what purpose does Matt Cooke serve?

Cooke is a 35 year old Ontario native who has 360 points and 1,068 penalty minutes in 935 NHL games. At first glance, these appear to be the stats of your typical NHL tough guy which he is, but he’s much more. Cooke is widely known for his dirty style of play, famously targeting vulnerable areas such as the knee and head of opposing players. This issue has come to light once again as Cooke kneed Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals. Barrie will miss the foreseeable future as he is out 4-6 weeks with an MCL injury. The NHL Department of Player Safety suspended Cooke for seven games (should the Wild be eliminated before seven games have passed, it will be tacked onto the start of the 2014-15 season). But this isn’t a first for Cooke. He has been suspended multiple times for similar hits.

Cooke has been credited with some of the worst plays in the NHL in the past ten years. In 2010, Cooke hit Boston Bruins center Marc Savard. Savard had a concussion and missed nearly two months of playing time due to the hit. Cooke was never suspended because no rule existed saying such a hit was illegal. The League would later add one as it was under criticism for not suspending Cooke. Cooke is also credited with ruining Philadelphia (at the time Tampa Bay) forward Vincent Lecavalier’s career. Cooke targeted the head of Lecavalier but the blow was absorbed mainly by Lecavalier’s shoulder. Lecavalier did not have the puck when Cooke hit him and he had to go through five months of rehab after the hit. Lecavalier was not the same player after the hit; his point production decreased each season afterwards.

Hockey analysts from Mike Milbury to Don Cherry have all disagreed and often criticized Cooke for his actions. Cooke has been fined or suspended nine times in his NHL career as was pointed out by the Department of Player Safety. Cooke’s punishment is considered fair as he is known for doing this and still made contact even upon seeing that Tyson Barrie moved out of the way to avoid being hit by Cooke.

Author’s opinion: This author feels that given the history of Cooke’s actions he should have been suspended 10 games rather than 7. This author also doesn’t understand the purpose of having a player like Cooke on a professional team as his career has been and continues to be marked by dirty plays.