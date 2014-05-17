Inside the Cage: Eastern Conference Final

It's been a long hard road for both Montreal and New York to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and now they have to battle even harder. Both teams are good but neither has won the Stanley Cup in 20 years. In Lundqvist's time with New York, the closest the team has come to the Stanley Cup was in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New Jersey Devils in 2012. The Rangers lost the series 4-2. Meanwhile, Montreal has had problems of their own. Ever since Patrick Roy left Montreal, the team hasn't won the Stanley Cup or made it to the finals. The "Curse of Patrick Roy" as its known stopped Montreal's Cup domination of the Stanley Cup, having won it 24 times (two before the Cup was awarded exclusevily to NHL teams). Up until that point, the Canadiens had won the Stanley Cup at least once every ten years. Carey Price will look to change that.

Carey Price: Price is coming off a good season with Montreal, going 34-20-5 in 59 games played. Price also played as team Canada's starter in Sochi and helped them win the Gold Medal. In the playoffs, Price is 8-3 and was a leading force behind the Canadiens' sweep of the Lightning in the first round and their second round win against their bitter rivals from Boston. He's fifth in Goal Against Average, fourth in save percentage and has one shutout. While his stats aren't the best, he's played hard and has stayed focused throughtout Montreal's run to the Eastern Finals. His only two letdowns were in Game 1 against the Lightning when he faced a Bolts team that hardly could muster shots but what they could seemed to go in constantly. The other was when the Canadiens lead the Bruins going into the third in Game 2 when Boston scored four in the third in their come-from-behind win.

Henrik Lundqvist: Despite a terrible start to the season, the Rangers worked their way back to earn the second spot in the Metropolitan Division. Lundqvist was key in this. At the beginning of the season, Lundqvist played poorly and nervously. As the season went on, he got back to his old ways and lead the Rangers to the playoffs while also helping Sweden capture Silver in Sochi. Lundqvist is tied for first in playoff wins and save percentage and is second in Goals Against Average. Lundqvist may have had some troubling games in Philidelphia or Pittsburgh but it also didn't help that his team left him out to dry. Lundqvist was the sole reason the Rangers beat the Penguins in Game 7 of the Eastern semi-finals. The Rangers offense was pathetic compared to that of Pittsburgh. He survived, as did the Rangers in their 2-1 win in Game 7. If Lundqvist plays as well in this series against Montreal as he did in Game 7, his team could easily advance to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Whether Price and his successful teammates can beat King Lundqvist and his strong defense is yet to be seen but either way, this series will be a hard-fought one that will all depend on how well the goaltending of each team performs. The Rangers got the lead early after taking Game 1 7-2, but this series is far from over.