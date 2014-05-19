Goalie Duel For Conn Smythe

The Conn Smythe Trophy is awarded every year to the MVP of the NHL Playoffs. 16 times it has been awarded to a goaltender. Patrick Roy won it three of those times. Other notable names include Ron Hextall, JS Giguere and Jonathan Quick. This year, two of the biggest contenders are goalies: Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers and Corey Crawford of the Chicago Blackhawks. While there's a possibility that neither of these two may win it as both of their teams could be eliminated in the next week, these two are some of the biggest contenders left in the Playoffs.

First we'll look at Corey Crawford. The Blackhawks are now in the Western Conference Finals for the fourth time since 2009 and Crawford has been on the team for two of those runs. The Blackhawks won the cup with Antti Niemi in 2010 and most recently with Crawford in 2013. Crawford was among the conversation to win the Conn Smythe last season but it went to Patrick Kane instead. This season however Crawford is more likely to win it than Kane. In the playoffs this year, Crawford is 9-4-2 has a .933 Save Percentage, 1.90 Goals Against Average and 1 shutout. Crawford has come uo big for the Blackhawks who are looking for their third Stanley Cup title in the last five seasons and what would be their sixth Stanley Cup in club history. Crawford has played excellently and couldn't have preformed better in Game 1 against the LA Kings. The Kings dominated the later parts of the game and despite the heroics of Jonathan Toews and his goal that would make the score 3-1, Crawford still stood tall and was one of the best players in the game.

In the East stands the other main contender, Henrik Lundqvist. "The King" as he is often called is arguably the best goalie in the NHL and while his postseason stats might not show it, he has played better than they might indicate. He is 9-6-0, has a .929 Save Percentage, and 1.99 Goals Against Average. The Rangers haven't won the Stanley Cup in 20 years and haven't made the Conference Finals since 2012 when they were eliminated by their bitter rivals from New Jersey in a series many haven't forgotten. But Lundqvist has won just about everything besides the Stanley Cup. He's won two silver medals in the World Hockey Championship with Sweden and a Silver and Gold for Sweden in the Olympics (the most recent being the Silver with Sweden in this year's Sochi Olympics). He is 5-0 in his past five Game 7's and is the all-time leader for the Rangers in wins with 309 and shutouts with 50. He won the Vezina Trophy in 2012 and has been nominated for it four other times. This year he stood tall in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-fianls when he was one of the few (if not the only) reasons why New York won the game. He's played good and doesn't look like he will be slowing down any time soon.

So whether one wins the Cup and the Conn Smythe or neither of them win anything, they've both been great and have certainly made the case to earn significant consideration for MVP of the playoffs.