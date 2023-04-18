Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NHL Playoffs Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Kings vs. Oilers live of the 2022-2023 NHL Playoffs!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of the Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers live corresponding to the 2022-2023 NHL Playoff duel, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Rogers Place. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Kings vs Oilers online and live from the 2022-2023 NBA Playoffs?
This is the start time of the Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers game in various countries:
Argentina: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 22 hours on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 20 hours on ESPN, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Anze Kopitar, a must see player!
The LA center is leading the team offensively and is the top point generator and assister with 74 points, 46 assists and 28 goals on the season. The Los Angeles veteran has connected very well with Adrian Kempe and has made the team fit in better and better in all possible aspects. He is a very important part of the positive streak in team victories and one of those responsible for the squad qualified for the postseason. Kopitar, in addition to being a great assister, is also a good scorer and has contributed 28 goals to the team so far this season, which is why the offense is led by him.
How does the Kings arrive?
The Kings come into this matchup between the two teams after finishing in third place in the NHL's Pacific Division. Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe are the team leaders in points, goals and assists so far this season. The team has found a very interesting dynamic playing with the same base that it had last season, in addition to the addition of good players to the rotation such as Kevin Fiala and Phillip Danaul. With a record of 47 wins and 25 losses, they finished the regular season in third place in their division and are looking to get back into the Stanley Cup semifinals. For this, the team will look to win the visiting series and continue on their way. for the title.
Connor McDavid, a must see player!
The Edmonton center is leading the team offensively as top point generator and top assister with 153 points, 64 goals and 89 assists so far this season. The Oilers star is back on the ice and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be fighting for the ticket to the next round of the Eastern Conference and, after the roster changes at the end of the transfers, it seems that the coaching staff has made the decision to revolve the entire game around him and he has taken it upon himself to be the leader in all possible statistics. The combination of the center with Leon Draisaitl, the team's top scorer, has generated a great offense for those from Alberta. Undoubtedly, the connection between both players is bearing fruit for a team that is not a favorite but could surprise and advance in the round.
How does Oilers get here?
The Edmonton team arrives at a great moment after finishing the regular season in second place in the Pacific Division in the NHL and ensuring to start the road to the Stanley Cup at home and with home advantage in the series against the Kings .. One of the factors that benefited the team the most was the great closure that players like Connor McDavid, Stuart Skinner and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had, the level of these added to the great season of Leon Draisaitl with which the team culminated in second place in the Pacific Division of the Eastern Conference with a record of 50 wins and 23 losses. The team enters as the heavy favorites to win the series, but could be surprised and go out against one of the most popular teams in the NHL.
Where's the game?
Rogers Place located in the city of Edmonton will host this duel between two teams that are fighting for the 2022-2023 NHL Stanley Cup title. This stadium has a capacity for 20,700 fans and was inaugurated in 2016.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers match, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NHL Playoffs. The meeting will take place at Rogers Place, at 9:00 p.m.