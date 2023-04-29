Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Playoffs NHL | Game 6

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 19:00 hrs
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs.
Brazil: 19:00 hrs.
Chile: 18:00 hrs.
Colombia: 17:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs.
Spain: 01:00 hrs.
Mexico: 17:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs.
Peru: 17:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs
Watch out for this player in the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Nikita Kucherov has 113 points this season, with a total of 31 goals and 88 assists, while the 29-year-old Russian player has five assists and one goal in the Playoffs. He has not scored points since April 24, when he had two assists.
Watch out for this player in the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Mitchell Marner, the 25-year-old Canadian has scored a total of 109 points this season on 32 goals and 78 assists. 11 of those points came in the Playoffs, with two goals and eight assists. He had an assist in the last game he played;
How do the Tampa Bay Lightning get there?
Although they started winning the first game of the series they lost the next three and are on the verge of elimination, since a loss would leave them out of the NHL Playoffs. However, after saving the first game ball by winning the fifth game, they need to win the two remaining games to be in the quarterfinals. A team that only won one game out of the last five they played in the regular league. They finished sixth in the Eastern Conference with 98 points, 283 goals for and 254 against. They also finished third in the Atlantic Division;
How do the Toronto Maple Leafs get there?
They just missed their first opportunity to qualify for the quarterfinals, although they will still have two more. They finished the regular season with four consecutive wins and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 111 points, 279 goals for and 222 goals against. They also finished second in the Atlantic Division;
Background
The Toronto Maple Leafs have won five of their last seven meetings. Two of the last three meetings were decided in overtime, both in favor of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The last one was last Thursday, which was decided in favor of the Tampa Bay Lightining by 2-4, a game that was not decided until five seconds from the end;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Amalie Arena Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1996 and has a capacity of 21500 spectators.
Preview of the match
The Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs meet in Game 6 of the Round of 16 in the NHL Playoffs. The series is currently 3-2 in favor of the Toronto Maple Leafs;
