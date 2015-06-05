Motocross: Tomac Out For Remainder Of Season
Photo: Racer X Online by Simon Cudby

The 2015 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championship couldn't have started any better for Eli Tomac after absolutely annihaliting his fellow competitors on his way to winning the first five motos of the season. However, things came crashing down for him this past weekend at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, CO, during the second and last moto of the day; watch his crash below.