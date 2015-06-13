High Point Live Race of 2015 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Post-Race: Well that's it for Round 5 of the 2015 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at High Point in Mt. Morris, PA. It was once again another great day of racing, and huge congrats to both Marvin Musquin and Ken Roczen on their overall wins. The series now has a one weekend break before round 6 at Budds Creek. I'm done writing for the day; thanks to all for tuning in!

450 Updated Point Standings Position Rider Points 1. Ryan Dungey 222 2. Ken Roczen 185 3. Jason Anderson 150 4. Justin Barcia 148 5. Blake Baggett 145 6. Broc Tickle 131 7. Weston Peick 129 8. Eli Tomac 125 9. Christophe Pourcel 115 10. Phil Nicoletti 106

250 Updated Top 10 Point Standings Position Rider Points 1. Marvin Musquin 219 2. Jeremy Martin 211 3. Jessy Nelson 146 4. Adam Cianciarulo 143 5. Joey Savatgy 135 6. Zach Osborne 129 7. Alex Martin 115 8. Shane McElrath 109 9. Aaron Plessinger 108 10. Matthew Bisceglia 106

450 Overall Results Position Rider Moto Finishes 1. Ken Roczen 2-1 2. Ryan Dungey 1-2 3. Jason Anderson 4-3 4. Christophe Pourcel 3-5 5. Justin Barcia 5-4 6. Broc Tickle 6-8 7. Weston Peick 11-6 8. Cole Seely 7-10 9. Wil Hahn 10-9 10. Fredrik Noren 8-12

250 Overall Top 10 Results Position Rider Moto Finishes 1. Marvin Musquin 1-1 2. Zach Osborne 5-2 3. Jeremy Martin 4-4 4. Alex Martin 3-5 5. Joey Savatgy 6-3 6. Adam Cianciarulo 2-12 7. Christian Craig 8-7 8. Jessy Nelson 10-8 9. Aaron Plessinger 9-10 10. Shane McElrath 11-9

450 Moto 2 Top 10 Results Position Rider 1. Ken Roczen 2. Ryan Dungey 3. Jason Anderson 4. Justin Barcia 5. Christophe Pourcel 6. Weston Peick 7. Phil Nicoletti 8. Broc Tickle 9. Wil Hahn 10. Cole Seely

Post-Race: Huge congrats to Ken Roczen on getting his first overall win of the year. He has come a long way since his back problems at the opening round, but still remains a way behind Dungey in the series.

450 Moto 2, Checkered Flag: Great ride for Jason Anderson to get 3rd in that moto and 3rd overall.

450 Moto 2, Checkered Flag: Roczen wins 450 Moto 2 and the overall!!!! Dungey gets 2nd.

450 Moto 2, 1 lap remaining: A slight mistake from Dungey has allowed Roczen to open up a bit more of a lead. Looks like Roczen is going to get this win.

450 Moto 2, 2 minutes + 2 laps remaining: This battle for the lead is getting very exciting with pretty much 3 laps to go.

450 Moto 2, 2 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Dungey has cuaght up to Roczen a bit more now! The gap is down to 1 second!

450 Moto 2, 7 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Not too much drama on the track right now... The Roczen/Dungey battle is still being held at bay with Dungey just slightly behind him.

450 Moto 2, 11 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Dungey had the fastest lap time that last lap; he's slowly catching back up to Roczen!

450 Moto 2, 14 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Halfway through this one, and Roczen is maintaing his lead over Dungey. Not too many battles on the track right now.

450 Moto 2, 17 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Anderson up into 3rd now, but losing time quickly to the top 2 riders. Dungey and Roczen are getting lap times under the 2 minute mark!! That's super fast for this late in the day.

450 Moto 2, 18 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Another bad start for Blake Baggett back in 14th right now.

450 Moto 2, 21 minutes + 2 laps remaining: This is going to be a great battle for the lead. Roczen currently has a 1.5 second lead over Dungey. Both of these guys are gapping Barcia behind them.

450 Moto 2, 23 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Anderson has got around Pourcel and is now pressuring Barcia for 3rd. Anderson is once again riding very good.

450 Moto 2, 26 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Dungey up into 2nd now! Crazy first couple of laps.

450 Moto 2, 27 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Roczen into the lead!! Barcia back around Dungey, but both of them have passed Pourcel due to a mistake!

450 Moto 2, 28 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Roczen gets around Barcia! Dungey quickly into 3rd past Barcia as well!

450 Moto 2, Gate Drop: Holeshot to Pourcel!! Barcia and Roczen right behind him.

4:11 pm ET: 30 second board is about to go up here. Dungey is looking to continue Red Bull KTM's victory sweep!

4:06 pm ET: Time for the last moto of the day, 450 moto 2!

250 Moto 2 Top 10 Results Position Rider 1. Marvin Musquin 2. Zach Osborne 3. Joey Savatgy 4. Jeremy Martin 5. Alex Martin 6. Jordon Smith 7. Christian Craig 8. Jessy Nelson 9. Shane McElrath 10. Aaron Plessinger

3:50 pm ET: Marvin Musquin won the 250 overall and has retook the championship points lead!

250 Moto 2, Checkered Flag: Marvin Musquin wins 250 Moto 2 to get the overall win with 1-1 moto finishes!! Osborne, Savatgy, J. Martin, and A. Martin round out the top 5.

250 Moto 2, 1 lap remaining: Savatgy is seriously dropping off the pace right now. J. Martin is closing up a lot with 1 lap left!

250 Moto 2, 2 laps remaining: The 30 minute countdown is done... 2 laps left for Marvin Musquin; great day for him.

250 Moto 2, 1 minute + 2 laps remaining: Jeremy Martin is the fastest guy on the track at this point! However, he's 11 seconds behind Savatgy in front of him, so 4th place may be the best J. Martin can do today.

250 Moto 2, 3 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Quite the battle going on between Geico Honda riders Jordon Smith and Christian Craig for 7th.

250 Moto 2, 4 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Top 3 riders are quite spaced out at this point. Musquin is looking on his way to another moto win.

250 Moto 2, 7 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Jeremy Martin has passed his brother for 4th now! Jeremy is riding great at this point, but 3rd place rider Joey Savatgy is quite far ahead.

250 Moto 2, 8 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Jeremy Martin up into 5th now behind his brother Alex Martin. Another Martin vs. Martin battle is shaping up here!

250 Moto 2, 12 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Jeremy Martin up into 7th. Adam Cianciarulo back in 12th.

250 Moto 2, 14 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Bisceglia continuing to fade back, and has now gotten passed by both Jordon Smith and Jeremy Martin.

250 Moto 2, 16 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Small mistake for Bisceglia, allows Alex Martin to get into 4th! Looks like Christian Craig has gotten around Bisceglia now too.

250 Moto 2, 20 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Current RO: Musquin, Osborne, Savatgy, Bisceglia, and Craig. Jeremy Martin doing a good job coming through the pack and is currently in 10th.

250 Moto 2, 21 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Osborne is doing a good job sticking with Musquin and has only lost 2 seconds to him. Savatgy riding good in 3rd right now.

250 Moto 2, 23 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Huge crash for Hampshire after colliding with McElrath in mid-air! He looks to be okay though and has gotten back onto the bike slowly.

250 Moto 2, 24 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Nelson not looking the greatest today. He started in the top 5 but already dropping back to 8th.

250 Moto 2, 26 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Jeremy Martin started way outside the top 20; gonna be a tough moto for him. He really needs to work on his starts.

250 Moto 2, 27 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Musquin into the lead due to a small mistake from Osborne!

250 Moto 2, 28 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Bad starts for both Jeremy Martin and Adam Cianciarulo; they're way back.

250 Moto 2, Gate Drop: Gate has dropped! Osborne with the holeshot! Musquin in 2nd.

3:05 pm ET: 250 Moto 2 is on the line; sight lap is done. Gate drop is just a few minutes away.

450 Moto 1 Top 10 Results Position Rider 1. Ryan Dungey 2. Ken Roczen 3. Christophe Pourcel 4. Jason Anderson 5. Justin Barcia 6. Broc Tickle 7. Cole Seely 8. Fredrik Noren 9. Justin Brayton 10. Wil Hahn

2:56 pm ET: Roczen complaining on the podium about Pourcel cutting the track!

2:53 pm ET: Great first couple of motos today at High Point in Mt. Morris, PA. Weather is holding off nicely; looks like it's not going to rain!

450 Moto 1, Checkered Flag: Checkered flag for Ryan Dungey!! Amazing ride for him. Roczen, Pourcel, Anderson, and Barcia round out the top 5.

450 Moto 1, 1 lap remaining: Dungey looking very smooth on his way to this moto win.

450 Moto 1, 2 laps remaining: Nicoletti is out of this moto after crashing the first lap. Reed has also dropped out; not sure why. Blake Baggett crashed but is trying to charge back into the top 20.

450 Moto 1, 2 laps remaining: Top 4 are all closing up now with only 2 laps to go! Dungey still has a comfortable 9 second lead though.

450 Moto 1, 2 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Pourcel is doing a good job of sticking onto Roczen and is only 2 seconds behind him.

450 Moto 1, 4 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Anderson is slowly catching up to Pourcel... He's 3 seconds behind him at this point.

450 Moto 1, 6 minutes + 2 laps remaining: All of the riders are pretty spaced out at this point. Only potential battle shaping up is between Pourcel and Anderson for 3rd.

450 Moto 1, 7 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Not the greatest race for Peick; after starting in the top 3 he's dropped all the way back to 10th.

450 Moto 1, 8 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Barcia has passed Tickle and is now back into the top 5 after his crash earlier.

450 Moto 1, 11 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Dungey is constantly setting the fastest laps and now has an 11 second lead.

450 Moto 1, 13 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Roczen has finally passed Pourcel and is up into 2nd. Gonna be tough to catch Dungey though..

450 Moto 1, 14 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Jason Anderson is riding great once again; he's coming from behind and is up into 4th now.

450 Moto 1, 15 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Dungey is dominating... Already has a 7 second lead.

450 Moto 1, 16 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Pourcel has definitely improved since last weekend. He's doing a great job of keeping Roczen behind him.

450 Moto 1, 19 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Current RO: Dungey, Pourcel, Roczen, Tickle, and Anderson in the top 5. Barcia has crashed back to 6th.

450 Moto 1, 20 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Pourcel is riding good right now too holding off Roczen for 3rd.

450 Moto 1, 21 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Dungey is super impressive right now... he's into the lead past Barcia!!

450 Moto 1, 24 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Dungey past Pourcel!! He's setting his sights onto Barcia now.

450 Moto 1, 25 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Ryan Dungey is going super fast!! He's passed through the pack and is all the way up to 3rd right behind Pourcel.

450 Moto 1, 26 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Barcia opening up a slight lead. Pourcel, Peick, Dungey and Roczen round out the top 5.

450 Moto 1, 29 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Justin Barcia off to the early lead with the holeshot! Christophe Pourcel passes him for the lead! Great battle going on here.

450 Moto 1, Gate Drop: 30 second board is up!! Gate drop is just seconds away.

2:08 pm ET: 450 Moto 1 gate drop is up next, only about 4 minutes away.

250 Moto 1 Top 10 Results Position Rider 1. Marvin Musquin 2. Adam Cianciarulo 3. Alex Martin 4. Jeremy Martin 5. Zach Osborne 6. Joey Savatgy 7. RJ Hampshire 8. Christian Craig 9. Aaron Plessinger 10. Jessy Nelson

1:49 pm ET: Stay tuned for the official top 10 results from 250 moto 1.

250 Moto 1, Checkered Flag: Marvin Musquin wins 250 Moto 1! Cianciarulo, and A. Martin round off the podium. Good charge by J. Martin to finish just off the podium in 4th.

250 Moto 1, 1 lap remaining: Martin vs. Martin battle for 3rd!

250 Moto 1, 1 lap remaining: White flag for Musquin! Jeremy Martin has passed Osborne for 4th and is now trying to pass his brother for the last podium spot.

250 Moto 1, 2 laps remaining: Musquin easily has this race won if he doesn't crash. Cianciarulo is catching up a bit but is 9 seconds behind.

250 Moto 1, 3 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Great battle for 3rd right now shaping up between Alex Martin and Zach Osborne as the race nears it's end point.

250 Moto 1, 4 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Cianciarulo is riding good in 2nd. He has a comfortable lead over A. Martin behind him.

250 Moto 1, 5 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Alex Martin up into 3rd!! Osborne is past Hampshire and is up into 4th now.

250 Moto 1, 7 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Not too many good batles on the track at this point. Most riders are pretty spaced out, but the charge by J. Martin up through the pack is definitely worthy to watch.

250 Moto 1, 9 minutes + 2 laps remaining: J. Martin has made 2 passes, and is now up into 6th!

250 Moto 1, 12 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Musquin still looking very comfortable up front; he now has an 8 second lead over Cianciarulo.

250 Moto 1, 13 minutes + 2 laps remaining: J. Martin starting to really pressure Savatgy for 7th. Christian Craig is ahead of them.

250 Moto 1, 15 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Curront RO: Musquin, Cianciarulo, Hampshire, Osborne, A. Martin.

250 Moto 1, 16 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Jeremy Martin is only up to 8th right now... Not coming through the pack quite as fast as I thought he would. Expect J. Martin to pick it up though as the race goes on.

250 Moto 1, 18 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Cianciarulo is 6 seconds off of Musquin; Musquin looking great for another moto win at this point.

250 Moto 1, 20 minutes +2 laps remaining: Cianciarulo up into 2nd!

250 Moto 1, 22 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Musquin has picked the pace back up, and currently has a 3 second lead over Hampshire.

250 Moto 1, 24 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Hampshire is riding great right now; he had the fastest lap time the last lap.

250 Moto 1, 26 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Jeremy Martin is in 10th right now.

250 Moto 1, 27 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Musquin already opening up a comfortable lead. Hampshire and Cianciarulo in 2nd and 3rd.

250 Moto 1, 30 minutes + 2 laps remaining: Musquin is off to the early lead!!

250 Moto 1, Gate Drop: 30 second board is up!!

1:07 pm ET: Less than 5 minutes until 250 moto 1 gate drop!! Keep a close eye on the points battle between Marvin Musquin and Jeremy Martin; both riders have been riding amazing so far this season.

450 Qualifying Top 10 Results Position Rider 1. Christophe Pourcel 2. Ken Roczen 3. Ryan Dungey 4. Justin Barcia 5. Jason Anderson 6. Blake Baggett 7. Broc Tickle 8. Justin Brayton 9. Fredrik Noren 10. Weston Peick

250 Qualifying Top 10 Results Position Rider 1. Marvin Musquin 2. Jeremy Martin 3. Adam Cianciarulo 4. Joey Savatgy 5. Christian Craig 6. RJ Hampshire 7. Aaron Plessinger 8. Jessy Nelson 9. Zachary Osborne 10. Mitchell Oldenburg

12:59 pm ET: We are just over 10 minutes away from gate drop of 250 moto 1 at High Point.

Practice is done at High Point in Mt. Morris, PA. The frenchmen Marvin Musquin and Christophe Pourcel grab pole position in the 250 and 450 class respectively.

Despite the possibility of a mud race, the racing today is definitely going to be exciting. Make sure to stay tuned in here to catch all of the action on VAVEL USA’s live feed of the High Point National, round five of the 2015 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

One of the biggest factors in this years race at High Point may be something completely unpredictable: the weather. Mount Morris, Pennsylvania has a 60% chance of precipitation during the race today, and has had scattered thundershowers within the last 24 hours; these thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the race day, and this has the potential to really mix things up in the championship standings.

Ryan Dungey finished fourth last year at High Point, but has probably improved the most out of everyone within the last year. Entering today with a very comfortable points lead over Ken Roczen, Dungey is definitely the most likely to grab the win today and extend his points lead even further.

In the 450 class last year at High Point, James Stewart was able to take the overall win with 1-1 moto scores. Unfortunately, Stewart is not racing this year due to a suspension from the FIM, but second place finisher here last year and reigning champion Ken Roczen will be participating this weekend. Roczen has yet to win an overall this year after starting the season with back problems, but he is continually improving and even won his first moto of the season last week in Tennessee.

A rider who can challenge Jeremy Martin today comes in the form of Red Bull KTM rider Marvin Musquin. Despite Musquin only earning one overall so far this year, he has remains only six points behind Jeremy Martin in the championship point standings. Musquin finished seventh overall with 5-8 moto scores last year at High Point, but has definitely improved this year compared to last year. In fact, Musquin has been the fastest rider at most rounds, and is definitely capable of overtaking the points lead.

Out of all the current 250 riders, Jeremy Martin finished the best at High Point last year with a second overall. This year is continuing to be good for J. Martin, as he is the current points leader and has won three out of the four overalls so far in this 2015 championship. As far as stats are concerned, Jeremy Martin is definitely the favorite to win the 250 class today.

Jason Anderson also rode very well at High Point last year, finishing third overall in the 250 class with a second place in moto 2. Similarly to Baggett though, 2015 is his rookie year in the 450 class, hence it will be difficult to better his results from last year. However, Anderson is coming off of a great ride last weekend at Tennessee, so momentum is in his favour entering round five today.

Blake Baggett dominated at High Point last year, winning both motos. However, this year is his rookie year in the 450 class, and his best result so far is a third place overall. Regardless, Baggett is definitely capable of some good finishes today, and is a for sure favorite to end up on the podium for the overall at the end of the day.

Last year, High Point was the 4th round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. However, this year it’s being held one week later, making the points battle one race deeper into the series.

The track itself at High Point has changed dramatically over the years, but has always used it’s natural terrain and elevation changes to provide plenty of exciting obstacles. These obstacles includes classic High Point uphill doubles and triples that have hosted some of the best racing in motocross history.

A little bit of High Point history: High Point was founded back in 1976 by the motocross legend Dave Coombs Sr. High Point Raceway has provided plenty of racing excitement over the years, and even hosted the first ever national that was shown live on NBC back in 2009.

Lot’s of excitement surrounds this fifth round, with a great championship battle happening in the 250 class between Jeremy Martin and Marvin Musquin; only six points separate these two riders entering today's racing. Including todays race at High Point, eight rounds remain in the series, hence there is still lots of time for the point standings to change.

The day is going to be starting bright and early with the first 250 B practice getting underway at 8:30 am ET. All of the practice sessions will be completed by 11:25 am ET. Racing starts at 1:00 pm ET, with the first race being 250 moto 1, and goes all the way until 5:00 pm ET. Unlike last weekend, the 250 class will be racing first this weekend rather than the 450 bikes having their moto first.

Welcome to VAVEL’s live coverage of the High Point National, round five of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship! My name is Scott Yargeau, and I will be bringing you live action of this fifth round of the season.