Motocross: Webb Beats Martin Brothers In Their Backyard

Another weekend of motocross racing has past, this time at the legendary Spring Creek track in Millville, Minnesota.

Entering the round at Spring Creek, much of the focus was put onto the Martin brothers. With their parents owning the track, they grew up riding it and knew it better than anyone else. Jeremy Martin clearly used this to his advantage, and was able to extend his points lead over Marvin Musquin, but lost the overall victory to his Star Racing Yamaha teammate Cooper Webb.

In only his third race back since injury, Webb was very impressive. His speed showed in the first moto, taking over the lead from RJ Hampshire and pulling away to earn his first moto win of the season. Webb’s win was not unexpected though, considering his two main competitors, Jeremy Martin and Musquin, both had some bad luck in that moto. Nonetheless, Webb continues to improve, and will definitely be a threat for wins for the rest of the season.

After losing the points lead at the previous round, Musquin looked to gain it back in moto one after quickly pulling a lead. However, things turned around dramatically when two crashes caused him to finish back in eighth. It’s not often that Musquin makes so many mistakes; he didn’t look like his normal self on the bike and will need to figure things out if he wants a chance at winning the championship after his dominant Supercross season.

Musquin’s title rival and reigning 250 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross champion Jeremy Martin looked to be at home on the Millville track (quite literally, considering it’s in his parent’s backyard). It’s not really a surprise that J. Martin was able to use his home-track knowledge to his advantage, but Musquin’s mistakes in moto one definitely helped out. Jeremy himself also struggled in the first moto finishing in third place with a broken clutch, but rebounded strongly in moto two to take a dominant win. He now sits 19 points ahead of Musquin with only four rounds to go.

Perhaps one of the more unexpected rides came from Pro Circuit rider Joey Savatgy. Savatgy was fast all day, and held off J. Martin to finish second in moto one, then had a strong ride finishing right behind Musquin in moto two for fourth. His 2-4 finish gave him third overall, and he is now fourth place in the championship point standings.

Jeremy Martin’s older brother Alex had a strong ride in moto one to finish fourth after a first lap crash, but a disappointing result in moto two caused him to finish in tenth overall. He was definitely fast at his home track, but his bad luck seems to follow him around everywhere. Regardless, he still sits in fifth place in the championship; this is definitely the best season of his career so far.

Round nine of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will see the riders head to the north west in Washougal, Washington this weekend. Expect the hard-packed, technical track to favor Musquin who is desperately in need of some overall wins. Make sure to follow @VAVELMotocross on Twitter for coverage leading up to and during the race weekend.

Scott Yargeau is the lead motocross writer of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @ScottYargeau.