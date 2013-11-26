Jermain Defoe Agrees to Toronto FC Move

Jermain Defoe has agreed to join Major League Soccer outfit Toronto FC, after accepting the club's £90,000 per week offer, reports the Daily Mirror.



The 31-year-old English international has fielded offers from various clubs across the Premier League but has decided to make the switch to MLS instead.



Toronto FC made a bid of £6million to Tottenham Hotspur last week. Defoe hasn't seen much action under Andre Villas-Boas and is convinced that a move to Toronto will benefit his chances of playing in the World Cup next summer.

Toronto FC is Canada's first professional Major League Soccer team. Defoe would be the club's seventh Designated Player, an allocation given to players with big salaries that would otherwise not fit with the league-wide salary cap.



Toronto FC boss Tim Leiweke has made no secret of his intention to sign two big DP players come January. Defoe has been a name Toronto FC has been chasing since the end of the season.



Ryan Nelsen, a former teammate of Defoe, is currently the head coach of Toronto FC.



The club has also made in-roads with Italian outfit Genoa, for the signing of Alberto Gilardino. La Repubblica, a Rome-based news outlet, reported that Genoa accepted Toronto FC's offer of €7 million for the Italian forward.



Toronto FC has been vocal of its desire to land these two new star players by the January transfer window; it even deferred payments of season tickets to January, in an effort to convince fans that it is worth investing in the team.



Toronto FC has long sufferred with poor results; the club has yet to make the league playoffs since its inception in 2007.



Jermain Defoe isn't the first big-name signing Toronto FC has managed to pull off; German midfielder Torsten Frings once graced the grass at BMO Field, too. Dutch forward Danny Koevermans also signed for Toronto FC, but was released on Tuesday after a string of injuries saw his impact reduced entirely.



Defoe would be the highest paid player in Major League Soccer. He is the second English superstar to join, after David Beckham signed for the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007.



Leiweke was the man who brought Beckham to LA, and he looks to have done it again with Toronto FC.



The club has yet to confirm the signing.