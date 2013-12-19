Clint Dempsey Inches Closer to Fulham Loan

Clint Dempsey is set to return to his old stomping ground, with a loan arrangement that should see the midfield talent off to Fulham.

Dempsey was spotted in London on Wednesday. He is set to finalise a two-month loan agreement. Fulham will hope that Dempsey's return will help the team, which has struggled all year in the Premier League. The club is fighting to survive in the top flight and hopes to avoid relegation.

Dempsey, 30, joined the Seattle Sounders in the middle of the 2013 season as a Designated Player, leaving Tottenham Hotspur to play football in the United States once more. However, the Major League Soccer schedule does not align with the European footballing schedule and Dempsey's loan back to Fulham could help him stay fit and game-ready come the start of the 2014 season.

A clause in his contract allows for Dempsey to go on loans during the offseason. Seattle Sounders general manager Adrian Hanauer has remained coy on the loan but said it was "likely" that Dempsey would be returning to Fulham, accoording to NBCsports.

During his time at Fulham, Dempsey, then the captain, notched 50 goals in league play. He played with Tottenham for five seasons before being transferred to Tottenham in 2012.

This is not the first loan of this kind: Landon Donovan has made repeat visits to Everton during the MLS offseason, while Thierry Henry has also returned to his old club Arsenal on loan in an effort to stay fit.