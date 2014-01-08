Toronto FC Chasing Michael Bradley, Too?

If Toronto FC fans thought the Jermain Defoe transfer saga was crazy, this next player will flip the team on its head.



According to a few credible sources, including Sportsnet and Ives Galercep, Toronto FC is looking to add United States international Michael Bradley to its ranks, alongside Gilberto, Defoe and Dwayne De Rosario. Bradley, 26, currently plays with A.S. Roma in Italy's Serie A. Roma visited Toronto FC in the middle of the 2013 season for a midseason friendly, and that's about as close as fans of the club thought Bradley would get to BMO Field.



But whispers of a potential move by ESPN's MLS expert (and former New England Revolution legend) Taylor Twellman say Bradley could be making a move to Toronto FC for the 2014 season:



Ready for a blockbuster? I'm hearing @torontofc on the verge of signing Michael Bradley. Would be a huge coup for @MLS and @torontofc #USMNT — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 8, 2014

This initial tweet was then backed by Alexi Lalas, another credible source within the MLS news sphere. Lalas, the former General Manager of the San Jose Earthquakes, New York Red Bulls and the Los Angeles Galaxy, added:



Just confirmed with a source, M. Bradley move to @torontofc that @TaylorTwellman reported is for real. — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) January 8, 2014

Luke Wileman from Canada's TSN also echoed a similar statement:



As reported by @TaylorTwellman and @AlexiLalas, source in Toronto confirms to me Michael Bradley to TFC is "very realistic possibility" — Luke Wileman (@LukeWileman) January 8, 2014

The problem here is that Toronto FC currently employs three Designated Players, the league maximum. Bradley would surely take up a DP spot himself, leaving one odd man out - Matias Laba. With Gilberto and Defoe freshly acquired, the young Argentine midfielder looks to be the only option for departure, if this is indeed the avenue Toronto FC will take. Toronto FC could also buy down Laba's salary with allocation money, so as to reduce it enough to fit into the salary cap as a regular player, removing the DP tag from his name.



Initial reports say that Roma is asking for six to eight million euros, while Toronto FC is supposedly offering only four. A purchase would certainly mean Bradley would be joining the club long-term, but he could be signed on loan, with Roma paying his wages. The rules around loan options is unclear, and Major League Soccer's policy of non-disclosure of financial terms means that a move like this would be unprecedented. A new rule could even be applied to Bradley, but one must assume that any such rule would also apply to players like Clint Demspey, who recently signed with the Seattle Sounders. The specifics of such a move remain unclear, but one thing is certain; signing Bradley would make Toronto FC one of the best teams on paper.



Defoe is expected to be announced on January 13. With the January transfer window now open, Toronto FC has one month to make roster moves from abroad, as it prepares for the start of the 2014 MLS season in March.